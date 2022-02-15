A trio of local products were looking to help the St. Mary's College of Maryland men's and women's swim teams capture their respective Atlantic East Conference Championships that the team hosted last weekend, and at least two local swimmers on the women's team had ample reason to celebrate.
St. Mary's College senior Leila McCloskey, a Leonardtown High School graduate, and sophomore Marissa Fields, a Chopticon High School product, had grown accustomed to swimming against one another during their Southern Maryland Athletic Conference careers. But last weekend both were poised to help the Seahawks successfully defend their AEC crown.
On Sunday afternoon the St. Mary's College women cemented their second straight AEC title and concluded the weekend with 660 points, well clear of runner-up Marymount University (594) and Cabrini University (573). Sophomore Anna Kidd capped a stellar weekend in which she garnered three individual titles and was part of four triumphant relays en route to being named the AEC female swimmer of the year.
On Saturday evening the St. Mary's College women headed into the second day of UAEC finals with a modest lead after Friday's opener and the Seahawks promptly added to their advantage right away by taking the 200-yard medley relay (1:49.44) in both conference and meet fashion. They would eventually take first-place in five of the seven events on Saturday.
Then nearing the midway portion of SMCM junior Christina Trnkus captured the women's 100 butterfly (58.96) to best her own conference and meet standards. Then Seahawks' sophomore Anna Kidd easily prevailed in the 200 free (1:57.06), again establishing both conference and meet records. In the 100 breast final, SMCM seniors Bailey Edgren and Tina Bonass finished second and fourth, respectively.
Perhaps the Seahawks boasted their strongest hand in the women's 100 backstroke where they had three finalists, including the solid favorite. Senior Rileigh Krell narrowly prevailed (1:01.22) after trailing through the first two laps, while McCloskey placed third and Fields finished eighth. Krell's victory and McCloskey's third-place finish only padded the Seahawks lead.
"Our seniors have really done a great job all season," said Fields, who is majoring in Economics. "This season has been a great experience. We have a lot of fast swimmers and some very good relays. We also have some very good younger swimmers on the team, so I think we will still do well next season."
While the St. Mary's College men settled for minor spoils, freshman Luke Schwenk signified the Seahawks' future potential. One day after taking the 50 free in meet record fashion, Schwenk won both the 100 fly (50.70) and the 100 back (50.20), both in conference record fashion en route to being named the AEC male rookie swimmer of the year. Shenot promptly finished second in the 100 fly (54.13) to vault the Seahawks into contention for the overall title.
Shenot, a Leonardtown High School graduate who did not swim for the Raiders but honed his skills each summer with Pointer Ridge in the Prince-Mont Swim League, is among a compact group of six Seahawks' male swimmers who helped the hosts finish third at the AEC championship meet. Cabrini University (691) won the title by a comfortable margin, with Marymount University (454) finishing four points ahead of St. Mary's College.
"We have a small team, but we're all really close," Shenot said. "We knew coming in here that Cabrini was going to be tough to beat. They have a big team and a lot of great swimmers. Luke is amazing. He's a beast. It seems like every time he swims in the finals he sets a new conference record in something."