St. Mary's College of Maryland sophomore Colin Horton looks for an open teammate in the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division III tournament game against Messiah College. Horton and the Seahawks trailed 10-0 early and were upended in that contest 13-2.
St. Mary's College of Maryland senior goalie Ben Robertson reaches for one of his 16 saves in last Saturday's 10-9 loss to Middlebury College in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament.
Photo courtesy Union College
St. Mary's College of Maryland sophomore Colin Horton looks for an open teammate in the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division III tournament game against Messiah College. Horton and the Seahawks trailed 10-0 early and were upended in that contest 13-2.
Exactly one week after both the St. Mary's College of Maryland men's and women's lacrosse teams captured their respective United East Conference titles on their home turf, both Seahawks squads were promptly eliminated from the NCAA Division III tournament on the same day, albeit at two different locations.
Last Saturday afternoon the SMCM men (15-6) suffered a tough, 10-9 setback to fifth-ranked Middlebury College in the second round of the NCAA Division III tourney. Three days earlier the Seahawks had upended the U.S. Merchant Marines Academy 10-5, marking a pair of genuine milestones for the program. It marked the Seahawks first tournament victory and first time ever hosting such a contest.
On Saturday, SMCM spotted Middlebury an early 4-0 lead, but the Seahawks rallied to draw even at 5-all at the end of the first quarter and the two teams were tied at 6 apiece at the intermission. Middlebury claimed the lead for good by scoring three times in the third and then withstood a late Seahawks' rally for the narrow victory.
SMCM had several notable performances in defeat. Senior goalie Ben Robertson recorded a career-best 16 saves. Cal Wilcox, Johnny McGrain and PJ Fenchak each scored a pair of goals and Walter Krizman added a goal and an assist. Junior Ethan Little forced three turnovers and also collected three ground balls.
One week after the SMCM women capped an undefeated, dominant run through the United East Tournament with a 23-6 victory over SUNY-Morrisville, the Seahawks proved no match for 11th-ranked Messiah College in a 13-2 setback.
SMCM (11-8) trailed 10-0 before Bella Dunnigan got the Seahawks on the board late in the second quarter then senior Erin Carmody had their lone goal in the fourth.
Both games occurred on the same day as the college's 2023 commencement.