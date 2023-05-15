Exactly one week after both the St. Mary's College of Maryland men's and women's lacrosse teams captured their respective United East Conference titles on their home turf, both Seahawks squads were promptly eliminated from the NCAA Division III tournament on the same day, albeit at two different locations.

Last Saturday afternoon  the SMCM men (15-6) suffered a tough, 10-9 setback to fifth-ranked Middlebury College in the second round of the NCAA Division III tourney. Three days earlier the Seahawks had upended the U.S. Merchant Marines Academy 10-5, marking a pair of genuine milestones for the program. It marked the Seahawks first tournament victory and first time ever hosting such a contest.


