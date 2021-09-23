Through the first two weeks of the current season, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team was not only undefeated after eight games, the Seahawks also attained their highest national ranking in program history.
After racing to a 6-0 start, claiming four of those victories by shutout, the men’s soccer team concluded the summer portion of the schedule last weekend as the No. 3 ranked Division III team in the nation. Alun Oliver, longtime Seahawks’ coach and former player, is taking the historic ranking in stride.
However, one day after ascending to the No. 3 ranking, the team suffered a 2-3 setback at Johns Hopkins on Wednesday afternoon. The Seahawks (8-1-0) led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Luke Duswalt, but Johns Hopkins (4-0-2) responded with three straight goals in the second half before the Seahawks got a late goal in the 87th minute from Jacob Breslauer. They return home this Saturday to face United East Conference foe Penn State-Harrisburg at 2:30 p.m.
“One thing about this group of guys is that they have really built a strong bond and have great chemistry,” Oliver said. “They understand what it takes to play at a high level. The fact they’re ranked in the top 10 for the first time is really a credit to their hard work. They set some modest goals for the season and gradually they’re looking to reach all of them.”
On Sunday afternoon, the Seahawks (8-1 overall, 2-0 in the United East Conference) kept their unbeaten season in tact by pummeling host Wells College (0-6, 0-2) in a conference match that ended 8-0. Six different players for St. Mary’s scored as the Seahawks dominated play from the outset and took an astounding 49 shots while preventing the host Express from taking one.
Sophomore Luke Duswalt and Lucca Mazzola got the Seahawks on the board with one goal each in the seventh and 22nd minutes. Fellow sophomore Casey Cruz added the next goal then junior Nahom Fisseha followed with his lone tally of the game. Senior Roshawn Panton made it 5-0 then sophomore Noah Gregerman capped the route with a natural “hat trick” over the last 25 minutes.
One day earlier the Seahawks edged host SUNY Morrisville 4-2 in the United East Conference opener for both teams. Gregerman broke the scoreless deadlock with his first goal of the season on an assist from Cruz late in the first half. But Morrisville drew even in the second half on a penalty kick goal by Chandley Elie and claimed a 2-1 lead on another goal from Hans Mensah.
But the Mustangs’ lead proved to be short lived. Panton brought the Seahawks even with his first goal of the outing just 90 seconds later then he gave the visitors the lead for good with his second goal off an assist from Fisseha. After recording an assist earlier in the game, Cruz notched his lone goal of the day off an assist from Leonardtown High School graduate Garrett Bridgwater.
“We played well over the weekend on the road,” Oliver said. “Morrisville is a tough place to play. But the guys stayed together even after we fell behind in the second half. We talked about just being technically sound and making good decisions and they did that. We have some serious competition ahead of us this week and in our conference matches.”
On Monday afternoon two St. Mary’s College men’s soccer players were recognized for their efforts during the week of Sept. 13 to 19. Panton was tabbed as the United East Conference Offensive player of the week, while Matt Barlow was selected as the UEC defensive player of the week. Panton recorded five goals and an assist in matches during the week, while Barlow was part of a defensive unit that blanked Wells and held that squad without a single shot on goal.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews