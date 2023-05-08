When the St. Mary's College of Maryland men's lacrosse team welcomed SUNY-Morrisville for the United East Championship game on Saturday afternoon, the Seahawks knew the visiting Mustangs would seek to keep the contest close through three quarters then attempt to overhaul the hosts in the fourth.

St. Mary's College (14-5) yielded the game's first goal and trailed 4-2 midway through the first quarter, but the Seahawks responded with the day's most common theme. SMCM closed out the opener with two quick goals to draw even, forged a 7-4 lead at the intermission then eventually drew away from the Mustangs for a 17-10 victory during a chippy final five minutes.


