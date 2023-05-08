St. Mary's College of Maryland men's lacrosse player Reece Small fires a shot on goal in the first half of Saturday's United East Conference Championship game. Small scored on the shot and the host Seahawks pulled away late for a 17-10 victory over SUNY-Morrisville on Saturday.
St. Mary's College of Maryland men's lacrosse players celebrate near the sidelines near the grandstands on Saturday afternoon after the Seahawks upended SUNY-Morrisville 17-10 to capture the United East Conference Championship game.
Coaches and players from the St. Mary's College men's lacrosse team don their ceremonial t-shirts after capturing the United East Conference championship o their home field on Saturday afternoon with a 17-10 victory over SUNY-Morrisville.
St. Mary's College of Maryland men's lacrosse players Keegan Preis, Joshua Martel, Ethan Little and Mitch Boudreau gather around the United East Championship trophy following Saturday's 17-10 victory over SUNY-Morrisville. Preis was named the UE offensive player, Martel was rookie of the year, Little was defensive player of the year and Boudreau was the tournament Most Valuable Player.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
When the St. Mary's College of Maryland men's lacrosse team welcomed SUNY-Morrisville for the United East Championship game on Saturday afternoon, the Seahawks knew the visiting Mustangs would seek to keep the contest close through three quarters then attempt to overhaul the hosts in the fourth.
St. Mary's College (14-5) yielded the game's first goal and trailed 4-2 midway through the first quarter, but the Seahawks responded with the day's most common theme. SMCM closed out the opener with two quick goals to draw even, forged a 7-4 lead at the intermission then eventually drew away from the Mustangs for a 17-10 victory during a chippy final five minutes.
The Seahawks owned a 10-6 lead midway through the third quarter until the Mustangs trimmed the gap to 10-9 where the game reached its most crucial point and eighth year head coach Jason Childs offered his team a scenario completed by four-legged farm animals. Bolstered by the comparison, the SMCM squad closed out the game on a 7-1 run to forge its second straight United East title.
"When it got to 10-9, I told the guys they could either be the buffalo and run through the storm or be the cow and head back to the barn," Childs said. "I think at that point they got the message and set their sights on the title. They were able to overcome some adversity late and pull away at the end. It was like the finish that we wanted to a great season."
St. Mary's College led 10-6 until Dante Patriarco scored twice and Dean Mohammed added another for the Mustangs to trim the gap to 10-9 with three minutes left in the third quarter. On the precipice of being upset, SMCM ended the quarter on a 3-0 run of their own with Cal Wilcox, Walker Krizman and Joshua Martel each scoring once to push the Seahawks to a 13-9 lead heading to the final frame.
"When they got to within a goal late in the third quarter, we had to just dig down at that point," Ethan Little said. "We all knew what we had to do to close out the game. We just had to rely on one another as teammates."
Krizman and Martel each tallied once at the outset of the fourth quarter for a 15-9 lead then after Daniel Squires scored for the Mustangs, P.J. Fenchak and Billy Higgins each scored once for the Seahawks. Much of the remainder was played under definite chippy conditions and with 2:32 remaining SUNY's Zack Mabry was ejected for slashing Preis numerous times behind the net.
Krizman led the Seahawks' balanced attack with four goals, while Martel, Fenchak, Higgins and Johnny McGrain each scored twice and Mitch Boudreau, Reece Small, and Drew Goldscheider each had one goal. Seahkawks' goalie recorded seven saves from 17 shots, while Mustangs' keeper Dylan Laplace notched 14 saves in a losing cause.
SMCM had swept the individual honors for the regular season with Keegan Preis being named offensive player of the year, Ethan Little was defensive player of the year, Joshua Martel was rookie of the year and Childs was tabbed as coach of the year. Then on Saturday, Boudreau, who dominated the draw circle in the playoffs, was named the tournament Most Valuable Player.