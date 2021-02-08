Five days after the St. Mary's College of Maryland women's basketball team had the chance to play its first home game in 11 months, the college's men's basketball team played host to longtime Capital Athletic Conference rival Salisbury University on Saturday afternoon, and overcame an 11-point second half-deficit to forge a 62-60 victory.
St. Mary's College men's team (1-3) had suffered a 69-66 setback at Salisbury just two weeks earlier, and last weekend the Seahawks watched the Seagulls end the first half on an 8-0 run to claim a 39-30 lead at the intermission. Salisbury also scored the first bucket of the second half to boast its biggest lead of the contest at 41-30 just over 75 seconds after the break.
Faced with its lone, double-digit deficit of the outing, the Seahawks promptly turned up the defensive intensity, sparked by freshman guard Olumide Lewis (6 points, 3 assists) and aided by Gary Grant (23 points, 9 rebounds), Micah Henry (14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists), Daryn Alexander (11 points, 4 rebounds) and senior Albert Scott (8 points, 7 rebounds), the Seahawks reversed the course of the contest.
"I think it all started with our defense in the second half," said St. Mary's College men's coach Chris Harney, a former Seahawks player and 1997 alum. "Olumide did a great job. Nobody who they assigned to bring up the basketball in the second half, he was able to shut them down. He was the floor general [at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Prince George's County] and I wanted him to come here for his defense."
Grant, a Thomas Stone High School graduate who earned the Capital Athletic Conference rookie of the year title as a freshman in 2019-2020, scored 10 of the Seahawks' first 12 points in the second half to trim the Salisbury advantage to 50-45 then two buckets inside by Scott and a three-point field goal from Alexander gave the hosts their first lead of the second half at 52-50 with less than nine minutes remaining.
"At halftime we talked about playing better defense and boxing out underneath," Grant said. "We all stuck together in the second half. It meant a lot to play a home game and to come away with a win means a lot."
A bucket inside from Jasiah Perry (19 points, 4 rebounds) gave the Seagulls a 60-59 lead with just under three minutes remaining. But the visitors never scored again and Henry countered with a short jumper with 1:50 left to give the Seahawks a lead they would not relinquish. Henry later added a free throw with 4.1 seconds left and Salisbury's Jordan Oates (11 points, 8 rebounds) missed a desperation three-point attempt at the buzzer.
"Even though we couldn't have any fans here, I think it meant a lot to us and everyone here who saw us win," Lewis said. "After playing those first games on the road, it meant a lot to finally be able to play a game at home and to get the win makes it that much more special."
Following a home game that was scheduled for Feb. 9 against Lancaster Bible College, the Seahawks men will travel to Southern Virginia University next Wednesday and they have since added three games to the schedule. The team will host Neumann University on Feb. 19 and Southern Virginia University on Feb. 20, travel to Neumann on Feb. 25 then likely close out the abbreviated season by hosting Marymount on Feb. 27.
The Seahawks women will also host Marymount on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. in their last game for the season.
In the women's game last Saturday night, the St. Mary's College team (2-3) edged Lancaster Bible College by 48-47. Kendra Stamper led the Seahawks with 11 points, while Karon Williams had five points, four rebounds and four assists and senior Cailtyn Mays grabbed five rebounds.