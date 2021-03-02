Following an abbreviated season in which they played home and away contests in front of nearly vacant gymnasiums, both the St. Mary's College of Maryland men's and women's basketball teams ended their 2021 campaigns on Saturday at home amid little fanfare.
On Saturday afternoon the Seahawks honored their lone senior, Albert Scott, prior to the contest and he played well in his home finale with his parents, Albert Scott and Angelia Scott, among the limited number of spectators in the gym. Scott scored 16 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and recorded four blocked shots as the Seahawks fell to Marymount University 76-82.
Even though all of the players competing in college athletics this winter at all levels have been granted the opportunity to return for another season in 2021-2022, Scott had resigned himself to concluding his playing days this winter even before the season began. A computer science major with a 4.0 GPA, Scott is set to graduate this year and then pursue a full-time job.
"Just being able to play this season meant a lot to me," Scott said. "Then to be able to have my parents here today really made it special. It was an emotional day for me. I love all of my teammates. We've got a great group of younger guys. I can't wait to see what they can accomplish over the next three years."
SMCM men's coach Chris Harney, a former Seahawks player and school alum, commended Scott on his final game and mirrored his lone senior's assessment on the future of the program. Sophomores Daryn Alexander (18 points) and Gary Grant (15 points) and freshman Michah Henry (15 points) were once again bright spots in a losing cause on Saturday.
"Albert is a great student and he's going to do well at whatever he does in life," Harney said. "Hopefully, they will find a spot for him at [Naval Base Patuxent River] doing something with computers. But this team is going to be fun to watch over the next three years. I hope the school and the community really rallies behind these guys because it's going to be exciting to watch them continue to grow."
Marymount owned a modest 40-33 lead at the intermission and the youthful Seahawks clawed back to climb even twice at 52-all and then later at 57-all, but the hosts could never gain an advantage at any stage. Marymount used a 10-0 run during a five-minute stretch of the second half to claim a 71-59 lead — its biggest of the afternoon — and the Seahawks could never draw even thereafter.
"It was just one of those games where we did a lot of good things but committed way too many turnovers," Harney said. "We made more field goals [34-31] and grabbed more rebounds [36-27], but we killed ourselves with turnovers [22]. We played a very good team and we were right there with them, but we basically beat ourselves."
Two nights earlier the Seahawks were upended by Neumann University, 66-52. The Knights used a 16-0 run in the first half to forge a 25-6 lead early and the St. Mary's College squad could only get within seven points in the second half before eventually falling by exactly twice that margin. It was a puzzling effort considering the Seahawks had trounced the Knights, 82-49, six nights earlier.
Then on Sunday afternoon in the Seahawks' season finale at Division I Norfolk State University, the Seahawks (4-9 overall, including exhibition games) suffered a 72-51 setback. Henry led the Seahawks with 24 points, Alexander added 10 and Lewis collected four steals in a losing cause in the season finale.