While temperatures outside the school's gymnasium failing to ascend above freezing throughout last Saturday afternoon, the St. Mary's College of Maryland men's basketball team continued its recent warming trend by notching its third straight victory in nail-biting fashion.
St. Mary's College (6-5 overall, 5-0 in the United East Conference) led visiting Wells (8-6, 2-3) by as many as 12 points in the first half after facing an early nine-point deficit. But during the second half the Seahawks and the Express were virtually inseparable over the last five minutes of play and the hosts needed a defensive stop to preserve a 69-68 victory.
Wells called a timeout with 16.6 seconds remaining and the Seahawks expected Ransel Rodriguez (game high 25 points) would take the final shot for the Express. SMCM guard Jordan Goodwin was faced with the task of preventing Rodriguez from getting to the rim and forward Gary Grant rotated over to block Rodriguez's shot as the buzzer sounded.
"We still had a foul to give, which we talked about during that last time out," said SMCM men's basketball coach Chris Harney. "But the guys basically said we got this, we don't want to foul. We know they're going to go to [Rodriguez] and we can stop him. Jordan did a great job forcing him to go left and then Gary slid over and blocked the shot."
Seth Jones led the Seahawks with 13 points, Goodwin added 11 and both Elijah Crawford and Daryn Alexander each added 10 points in the Jan. 15 game. Grant would finish the day with nine points and Isaiah Eggleston had seven. Goodwin and Grant were key components defensively on the Seahawks' final stop and Goodwin accounted for their last two points on a long jumper with 2:50 remaining.
St. Mary's had an early 8-5 lead courtesy of a three-pointer from Goodwin, but Wells countered with a 13-1 run for an 18-9 advantage, its biggest of the day. But the Seahawks responded by scoring 28 of the game's next 36 points for a 37-26 lead before the Express trimmed the gap to 41-37 at the intermission. SMCM led by 10 with eight minutes remaining, but the Express made things interesting late.
"We have a lot of guys that can contribute offensively," said Grant, a Thomas Stone High School graduate. "Any night any of us can go for 12-15 points. We have a lot of young guys. Me and Jordan are two of the guys who will be here for three years and we have a lot of guys who will have four years here."
One night earlier in a 71-58 victory over visiting SUNY Morrisville, St. Mary's forged a 38-25 halftime advantage and was never seriously threatened in the second half as the two teams virtually traded buckets. The Seahawks got a game-high 18 points in the Jan. 14 game from Isaiah Eggleston, Jordan Goodwin added 12 and Olumide Lewis chipped in another 10.
On Monday afternoon the St. Mary's College of Maryland men's basketball team defeated host Penn State-Abingdon 63-50 for the Seahawks' fourth consecutive victory. SMCM got 17 points from Gary Grant and another 14 from Jordan Goodwin as the Seahawks opened a comfortable 35-18 halftime advantage and kept the hosts at bay through the second half.