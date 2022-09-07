One year after they started the season in torrid fashion and ascended to the No. 3 spot in national Division III rankings before faltering in the latter portion of the slate, the St. Mary's College of Maryland Men's Soccer team began the current campaign last Thursday perhaps attempting to flip the script.

Last Thursday afternoon in the season opener against visiting Stevenson University, St. Mary's (0-0-1) had finished the first half with most of the better possessions, but Stevenson had controlled the first 35 minutes of play and had the two best scoring chances, shots that sailed high of the target. Both teams played far more evenly in the second half and fittingly, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

