St. Mary's College of Maryland junior Luke Duswalt heads up field with the ball in last Thursday's season opener against Steveson University. Duswalt and the Seahawks got a late goal from sophomore Elliott Hodges to earn a 1-1 tie with the Mustangs
St. Mary's College of Maryland Men's Soccer playerZack Glime heads up field with the ball in last Thursday's season opener against Stevenson University. The Seahawks scored a late goal to a earn a 1-1 tie with the visiting Mustangs in the non-conference outing.
One year after they started the season in torrid fashion and ascended to the No. 3 spot in national Division III rankings before faltering in the latter portion of the slate, the St. Mary's College of Maryland Men's Soccer team began the current campaign last Thursday perhaps attempting to flip the script.
Last Thursday afternoon in the season opener against visiting Stevenson University, St. Mary's (0-0-1) had finished the first half with most of the better possessions, but Stevenson had controlled the first 35 minutes of play and had the two best scoring chances, shots that sailed high of the target. Both teams played far more evenly in the second half and fittingly, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.
In the second half, however, the possessions were far more balanced the teams remained in a scoreless deadlock until well past the midway point of the first half. Stevenson that struck first when Joe Nicholson delivered a perfect shot that caught the upper right corner of the net, but the Seahawks drew even with less than five minutes remaining when Elliott Hodges scored off a header on a cross from Alex Ochman.
St. Mary's College coach Alun Oliver was pleased with his team's performance in the season opener. Last fall the Seahawks rocketed out of the gate before stumbling down the stretch. So this year the emphasis is more about maintaining a steady climb with the goal of peaking for the postseason.
"I was very proud of the effort from the guys today," Oliver said. "We battled against a very good Stevenson team that always gives us a tough game. When they scored inside the 12-minute mark, I told the guys we could regroup and stay focused. We had some good possessions and Elliott came through for us."
The Seahawks have a solid contingent of local products, including Leonardtown graduates Garrett Bridgwater, Andrew Durst, Luke Duswalt and Casey Cruz and Patuxent alum Kolton Blackistone. Duswalt played up top the entire game and was on the wing when Ochman's cross to Hodges ended in the game-tying goal.
"We've been working hard on a lot of plays in practice and one of them paid off with a goal today in the second half," said Duswalt, a junior. "Today we were able to respond when they scored in the second half. We're never going to let up regardless of the situation. All of these guys on the team work hard for one another."
"We're always going to work to find a way to score," said Hodges, a sophomore. "When Alex crossed it to me, I knew if I could get a head on it we would score. This whole team is always about working together and working for one another."