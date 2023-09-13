St. Mary's College of Maryland volleyball player Julia Bobrowski waits for a serve in the third set of Tuesday's match against McDaniel College. Bobrowski and the Seahawks played well in defeat but fell to visiting McDaniel in four sets, 25-19, 28-26, 21-25, 25-22.
St. Mary's College of Maryland volleyball players Ellie Matthews, left, Grace Caudell and Julia Bobrowski talk briefly prior to the fourth set of their match against McDaniel College on Tuesday. Both Matthews and Bobrowski graduated from Leonardtown High School and now enjoying a second season together with the Seahawks.
St. Mary's College of Maryland volleyball players huddle on the floor together prior to the start of the fourth set of their match against visiting McDaniel College on Tuesday. The Seahawks played well in defeat but slipped to 2-7 on the season after suffering a four-set setback to the visitors on Tuesday.
TED BLACK/Southern Maryland News
Even in the aftermath of suffering a four-set setback against visiting McDaniel College on Tuesday evening, a pair of local products on the St. Mary's College of Maryland volleyball team remained upbeat and optimistic about the remainder of their playing days with the Seahawks.
SMCM (2-7) displayed ample signs of promise and grit in its four-set loss to McDaniel (6-1) on Tuesday inside the frigid Michael O'Brien Arena. Leonardtown High School products Ellie Matthews (4 blocks, 3 kills) and Julia Bobrowski (2 kills, 12 service points) were among the promising aspects as the Seahawks fell 25-19, 28-26, 21-25 and 25-22.
Both Bobrowski and Matthews were accustomed to being part of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, regional and state title contenders during their playing days at Leonardtown. In fact, Bobrowski was part of the Raiders' squad that earned its first berth in the 4A state finals in 2021 and eventually fell to Arundel High in that match.
"I think we played really well tonight," sad Matthews, who intends to apply to a school for veterinary medicine after graduating from SMCM. "We just have such a young team. We only have one senior [Meghan Stevens] and I am the only junior. Everyone else is freshmen and sophomores. But it's great being able to play on the same team with Julia again."
"We're definitely a really young team," said Bobrowski, a business major at the school. "We're still learning to really play together as a unit. In a match like tonight we were in every set. We nearly won that second set and we could have won that fourth set. But playing with Ellie again has been a lot of fun and we get to play together next season here as well."
McDaniel won the opening set 25-19 and the visitors jumped out to a 16-10 lead in the second set before the Seahawks rallied to draw even at 23-all. Each team had chances to secure game point but it was McDaniel that finally emerged with a 28-26 victory in the second set.
After dropping the second set in dramatic fashion, however, the Seahawks were hardly destined to get swept. Just past the midway portion of third set a long service run from left-handed Arielle Lubeck lifted the hosts to an 18-11 lead and the Seahawks did not buckle when McDaniel trimmed the gap to 23-21 late and closed it out on a pair of service winners from Mia Hayes.
SMCM owned several modest leads in the fourth set as the Seahawks led 10-6 before McDaniel reversed the course of the contest with prolonged service runs from Reese Beck and Samantha Fadel for an 18-12 lead. SMCM clawed back behind service runs from Lubeck and Stevens to draw even at 21-all, but a service run from Angalyn Strouse and a side-out kill from Allyson Burgee lifted the visitors the four-set victory.