Even in the aftermath of suffering a four-set setback against visiting McDaniel College on Tuesday evening, a pair of local products on the St. Mary's College of Maryland volleyball team remained upbeat and optimistic about the remainder of their playing days with the Seahawks.

SMCM (2-7) displayed ample signs of promise and grit in its four-set loss to McDaniel (6-1) on Tuesday inside the frigid Michael O'Brien Arena. Leonardtown High School products Ellie Matthews (4 blocks, 3 kills) and Julia Bobrowski (2 kills, 12 service points) were among the promising aspects as the Seahawks fell 25-19, 28-26, 21-25 and 25-22.


  

Twitter:@TedSoMdNews