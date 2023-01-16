Only three days after forging a narrow victory over visiting Gallaudet University in a non-conference contest, the St. Mary's College of Maryland women's basketball team squandered a late lead and suffered a 66-64 setback to visiting Penn State-Harrisburg on Saturday afternoon in a United East Conference game.

SMCM (7-6 overall, 3-2 in the UEC) had earned a dramatic 62-59 victory over Gallaudet last Wednesday evening and on Saturday another tight contest loomed from the outset. At times the Seahawks appeared well in control of the clash, owning an 11-point advantage with five minutes remaining before watching the Nittany Lions emerge with a narrow triumph.


