St. Mary's College of Maryland Women's Basketball player Karon Williams prepares to launch a jumper in the second half of last Saturday's home game against Penn State-Harrisburg. Williams scored 18 points in a losing cause as the Seahawks squandered a fourth quarter lead and suffered a 66-64 setback last Saturday.
St. Mary's College of Maryland junior Rachel Manning guards the inbounds pass in last Saturday's United East game against Penn State Harrisburg. Manning and the Seahawks squandered a late fourth quarter lead and the Nittany Lions rallied for a 66-64 victory.
St. Mary's College of Maryland Women's Basketball player Karon Williams prepares to launch a jumper in the second half of last Saturday's home game against Penn State-Harrisburg. Williams scored 18 points in a losing cause as the Seahawks squandered a fourth quarter lead and suffered a 66-64 setback last Saturday.
SMCM photo by Kelly Emge
St. Mary's College of Maryland junior Rachel Manning guards the inbounds pass in last Saturday's United East game against Penn State Harrisburg. Manning and the Seahawks squandered a late fourth quarter lead and the Nittany Lions rallied for a 66-64 victory.
Only three days after forging a narrow victory over visiting Gallaudet University in a non-conference contest, the St. Mary's College of Maryland women's basketball team squandered a late lead and suffered a 66-64 setback to visiting Penn State-Harrisburg on Saturday afternoon in a United East Conference game.
SMCM (7-6 overall, 3-2 in the UEC) had earned a dramatic 62-59 victory over Gallaudet last Wednesday evening and on Saturday another tight contest loomed from the outset. At times the Seahawks appeared well in control of the clash, owning an 11-point advantage with five minutes remaining before watching the Nittany Lions emerge with a narrow triumph.
"The girls played hard," said SMCM second-year women's coach Brittney Kenney. "We had a few communication errors in the fourth quarter. We had a couple of miscues on some possessions. We had too many turnovers down the stretch. It was tough to see that one get away. But the girls played hard."
St. Mary's closed out the first half on an 11-0 run to take a 26-19 lead at the intermission, but the Nittany Lions countered with a run of their own in the third quarter to take a 47-44 lead into the final 10 minutes. In the early stages of the fourth quarter, SMCM embarked on what appeared to be a pivotal and decisive run, but the Nittany Lions had an answer.
SMCM opened the fourth quarter on a prolonged 14-0 run that began with a three-point field goal from Karon Williams (18 points) and Sam Blaylock added a three-pointer and another long-range jumper and Amira Whitaker converted a layup during the spurt. The Seahawks owned a 58-47 lead with five minutes remaining and appeared destined for an important conference victory.
Facing its largest deficit of the game, PSU-Harrisburg (7-6, 4-0) responded with a furious rally over the last five minutes. Jayla Galbreath provided the visitors with an immediate spark with a three-pointer then Gianny Correa followed with another three-pointer. After Correa converted a layup to trim the gap to 62-59, Kendis Butler connected on her lone three-pointer of the game to bring the Nittany Lions even at 62-all with 1:10 remaining.
SMCM's Tray Mobray gave the Seahawks their final lead of the with a steal and a layup, but the Nittany Lions rallied for an improbable victory. Correa connected on a pair of free throws then following a Seahawks' turnover, drove to the basket for a layup that just beat the buzzer and provided the visitors with the dramatic triumph.
SMCM will travel to Penn State Berks this evening and then head to Penn College on Saturday afternoon. The Seahawks will return home to face Lancaster Bible College on Wednesday Jan. 25 and then will host Penn State Berks the following afternoon in another pair of conference meetings.