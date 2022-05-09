After winning all six of its United East Conference league contests by a combined score of 130-7, the St. Mary's College of Maryland women's lacrosse team's successful championship bid was viewed as a foregone conclusion well prior to last weekend's tournament. Within a 24-hour span, amid conditions that were hardly ideal, the Seahawks easily lived up to their advanced billing.
On Saturday afternoon the St. Mary's College women's team delivered the exclamation point to a flawless UEC campaign by upending Medaille College 22-4 in the title game, one day after trouncing SUNY Morrisville 28-5 in the first semifinal game. Fittingly, senior Lucy Gussio, the UEC offensive player of the year, was named the tournament's most valuable player.
Saturday's lopsided victory over Medaille, which upended Lancaster Bible College 19-7 one day earlier in the UEC semifinals, capped a stellar conference slate for the Seahawks. Senior Lucy Gussio, the UEC offensive player of the year, and fellow senior Mary-Kate Fitzpatrick, the UEC defensive player of the year, both of which were Notre Dame Prep products, fittingly played key roles in Saturday's triumph in a title chase that was eight years in the making.
"It was not only great being able to win this championship my senior year, but being able to do it with my best friend," Fitz-Patrick said of Gussio. "We won the [Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland] title our senior year at [Notre Dame Prep] together and we won another won here. This was our goal from the start of the season."
"All season long out focus was being able to win a championship our senior year," Gussio said. "This program had not won a conference championship in nine years, so it was great for us to be able to do it today. Being able to play alongside my best friend for four more years really meant a lot."
Gussio, fittingly, got the scoring started by netting the Seahawks' first goal in the opening minute, and she had tallied a hat trick before the end of the first quarter as did teammate Lilly Davison as SMCM led 8-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Seahawks then pushed the margin to 10-0 midway through the second period, which invoked the running clock for the duration of the contest.
"All season long we've talked to the girls about just executing," said SMCM women's lacrosse Brittney Morris. "I think that was one thing that I was happiest about this weekend. We have so many really talented players on this team and both Mary Kate and Lucy deserve all the accolades that they've received. Mary Kate is a tremendous senior captain."
One day earlier in the semifinals amid similar conditions, St. Mary's trounced four-time defending UEC champion SUNY Morrisville 28-5, despite falling behind 2-0 early. The Seahawks closed out the first half on a prolonged 14-2 run and would later score the game's final nine goals by holding SUNY Morrisville scoreless throughout the entire fourth quarter.
Gussio and Davison led the Seahawks with five goals apiece in the semifinal victory, while Colin Horton and Nancy Slaughter added three goals each and Susanna Schmidt and MC Mortimer both tallied twice.
The SMCM men's lacrosse (14-4) team was able to match the women's exploits on Saturday afternoon in their respective UEC title by upending host SUNY Morrisville 13-5 in the UEC title game. Senior goalie Kyrie Preis was named the tournament's most valuable player while notching 17 saves in the two playoff games, including 13 in the championship game.
St. Mary's owned a tepid, 5-3 lead at the half but the Seahawks quickly extended the advantage to 9-4 in the third quarter then promptly blanked the hosts in the fourth quarter for a comfortable, 13-5 triumph. SUNY Morrisville had won the regular season clash between the two squads 14-13, which enabled them to earn the top seed in the tournament and host the title game.