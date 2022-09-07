While their male counterparts garnered all the attention last fall with their rapid climb to prominence before a steadfast free fall, the St. Mary's College of Maryland women's soccer team is seeking to find their niche among local squads during the season.

Last Thursday evening in the season opener for both teams, St. Mary's (0-0-1) and Hood College (0-0-1) played to a 2-2 tie. The Seahawks got one goal each from sophomores Ella Raines and Gracie Duch in the first 15 minutes of play, but the Blazers got a late first-half goal from Shyanne Seymour and the lone second half goal from Brianna Gobell to earn the draw.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews