Hood College sophomore Katy Przybocki and St. Mary's College of Maryland junior Flor Katz-Starr share a brief moment together after their two teams played to a 2-2 tie in the season opener last Thursday. Przybocki and Katz-Starr were teammates for two seasons with the Huntingtown High School girls soccer team.
Players from the Hood College and St. Mary's College of Maryland Women's Soccer teams look for position awaiting a corner kick in the second half of last Thursday's season opener for both teams. The Seahawks scored the first two goals but the Blazers countered with a pair of their own as the two squads played to a 2-2 draw.
Staff photo by Ted Black
While their male counterparts garnered all the attention last fall with their rapid climb to prominence before a steadfast free fall, the St. Mary's College of Maryland women's soccer team is seeking to find their niche among local squads during the season.
Last Thursday evening in the season opener for both teams, St. Mary's (0-0-1) and Hood College (0-0-1) played to a 2-2 tie. The Seahawks got one goal each from sophomores Ella Raines and Gracie Duch in the first 15 minutes of play, but the Blazers got a late first-half goal from Shyanne Seymour and the lone second half goal from Brianna Gobell to earn the draw.
"I thought we did a lot of good things tonight," said St. Mary's College women's coach Peter Krech. "We came out and played with a lot of intensity in the first half and we scored those two early goals. We played a good team to a 2-2 tie. It would been nice to come away with a win tonight, but it was a good learning experience for them for the first game."
"I thought we came out and played with a lot of intensity early," said Raines, who scored the Seahawks' first goal. "We have had a lot of tough scrimmages before today, so I think that may have played into it. We knew Hood had a good team and their girls played with a lot of determination in the second half. I thought we were still going to hang on."
"We really had a lot of good possessions in the first half and I think we just got the jump on them that first 15 minutes," said Duch, who tallied the Seahawks second goal. "We had a few more scoring chances and we were just not able to finish. But it was just the first game and I think we can build on this. We have a lot of talented girls on this team so we'll be able to reach our goals this season."
A pair of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference products were on opposing sides of the field last Thursday, but the two former Huntingtown High School teammates spent roughly one-third of the game on the field at the same time. Hood College sophomore Katy Przybocki, who plays women's soccer and women's lacrosse at Hood, enjoyed the long commute back to familiar territory, while Flor Katz-Starr is already accustomed to it.
"It was pretty neat driving down here and then passing all of the schools [along route 2-4] where I played so many games in high school," said Przybocki, who played 62 minutes on Thursday. "I love being a part of the team. We have a lot of talented girls on the team and it's really a great group. I love being able to have the opportunity to continue to play two sports in college."