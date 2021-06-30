Following a freshman year at Ashland University in Ohio that was far from normal, Calvert High School graduate and Prince Frederick resident Ben Voelker is hopeful his sophomore year at the school will propel him in the right direction in the pool and eventually in the working world.
As a senior at Calvert, Voelker capped his career by capturing the 2A state title in the 100-yard backstroke held at the University of Maryland en route to being named the Calvert County boys’ swimmer of the year for 2019-2020. Voelker’s performances throughout high school were chronicled often in the Calvert Recorder and now his focus is writing stories about his teammates for The Collegian, the Ashland University school newspaper.
Voelker wrote three stories for the school paper during his freshman year at Ashland, and this fall he will head into his sophomore year as the sports editor for the college paper. After being scaled back in 2020-2021, The Collegian is slated to get published once every two weeks through the upcoming school year, and Voelker will shift his primary focus from writing to editing while continuing to enhance his role on the swim team.
“Last year we had a lot of practices but we only had a couple of meets,” Voelker said. “It was a lot different than anything anyone had experienced before. But this year we’re looking forward to a full season and the paper will be back running every other week. My editor offered me the chance to be the sports editor this year, so I decided to take it. I will still do some writing, but mainly I will be editing stories.”
Voelker is looking to enhance his chances of improving his status on the Ashland swim team through workouts on land and in the pool this summer. Like much of the nation, Voelker admitted that he gained some weight during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic amid limited time in the pool, but he has already lost 11 pounds this summer and he has set a goal of dropping another 12 pounds to get below 200 before returning to school.
“It was tough to stay busy last spring and summer once the pandemic hit,” said Voelker, who works as a life guard at Cove Point Park pool in Calvert County. “I got up to 222 pounds, which was much higher than I have ever been. But I’m down to 211 now and I want to get below 200 by the end of the summer. Now that the pools are open again I’ve been able to stick to my workout regimen.”
Like his fellow freshman athletes of a year ago, Voelker still has four years of swimming eligibility since the NCAA opted not to count the 2020-2021 school year against athletes in any sport. Voelker plans to use that extra time to hone his skills in the backstroke and earn a spot on the Eagles’ A medley relay for subsequent seasons.
“My goal is to keep dropping time in the back,” Voelker said. “I want to keep swimming the backstroke and then earn a spot on the A relay as the backstroker. We’re changing conferences in the winter and we have a really good chance to win the conference championship. My goal is to keep dropping time in the backstroke and help us win the championship.”
