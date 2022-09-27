St. Mary's Door starting pitcher Greg Conden fires to the plate in the top of the first inning against Western Charles leadoff batter Tyler Summers on Saturday afternoon. Summers singled and scored in the third and later belted two home runs as the Natty Bohs cruised to a 25-4 victory over St. Mary's for the CHASM tournament title.
Western Charles leadoff batter Tyler Summers stands at first base after his leadoff single in the top of the first inning of Saturday's CHASM championship game while St. Mary's Door first baseman Jason Bean looks to keep him close to the bag. Summers scored on Chris Blondin's two-run homer in the first and later belted a pair of two-run homers as the Natty Bohs cruised to a 25-4 victory for their fourth CHASM tournament title in the last five seasons.
Coaches and players from the Western Charles Natty Bohs gather near the pitching mound at Rainbow Construction Field on Saturday afternoon after the team upended St. Mary's Door 25-4 to capture the Charles & St. Mary's County Baseball Tournament Championship for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
Western Charles starting pitcher Kurt Bruce fires to the plate in the bottom of the first inning against St. Mary's Door leadoff batter Julian Grant. Bruce limited St. Mary's to four runs, one earned, in seven complete innings as the Natty Bohs cruised to a 25-4 victory over the Door on Saturday afternoon to capture the CHASM tournament title for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
After meandering through the Charles & St. Mary's County baseball league schedule to an 8-8 record and being forced to contest the play-in game just to earn a berth in the double-elimination portion of the CHASM tournament, the Western Charles Natty Bohs found their stride at precisely the right time.
On Saturday afternoon, Western Charles completed its perfect run through the postseason by trouncing St. Mary's Door 25-4 behind a stellar outing from starting pitcher Kurt Bruce and a relentless lineup that scored at least one run in eight of their nine at-bats. Already owning a comfortable lead through seven innings, Western Charles put the exclamation mark on its title run by scoring 11 more runs in the top of the eighth.
Bruce, who collected the win after limiting St. Mary's Door to four runs, one earned, in seven complete innings of work, was named the CHASM tournament co-Most Valuable Player along with teammate and battery mate, catcher Chris Blondin. In the top of the first Blondin belted a two-run homer off St. Mary's starter Greg Conden and Cam Jurek followed with a solo shot that stakes the Natty Bohs to a 3-0 lead they would never relinquish.
"That first time up I was just looking for a good pitch to hit," Blondin said of his two-run shot on a day when he finished 1-for-3 but walked four times. "We wanted to get off to a good start today. Kurt was dealing right from the start. Whatever I called and wherever I put the glove he was going to hit the target."
Bruce, who yielded a run in the second after being staked to a 4-0 lead and then three unearned runs in the fifth, credited Blondin with providing the support both at the plate and behind it on Saturday afternoon at Rainbow Construction Field. Dethroned briefly last summer by the Pomfret Pirates, Western Charles has now won four of the last five CHASM tournament titles.
"It all starts with Blondin," Bruce said. "He does a great job calling the game back there. I was kind of pitching backwards today. My fastball really didn't have a lot of life on it. But my changeup and curveball were both working. Getting those three runs in the top of the first inning really helped. It seemed like every time they scored we were able to answer."
Blondin's two-run homer and Jurek's subsequent solo shot staked Bruce to a 3-0 lead and the Natty Bohs added an unearned run in the top of the second. St. Mary's narrowed the gap to 4-1 in the home half of the frame, but the Natty Bohs responded with a single run in the third then two more in the fourth for a 7-1 advantage.
Western Charles committed three errors in the fifth and St. Mary's Door plated three unearned runs off Bruce with Door first baseman Jason Bean belting a two-run homer to trim the Natty Bohs lead to 7-4. But the Door would never get any closer as Western Charles closed out the contest and the tournament by scoring 18 runs over the last four innings, including two, two-run homers from Tyler Summers and a three-run single by pinch-hitter Joe Mahoney.
During a season in which St. Mary's Door, St. Mary's Legion Post 255 and defending champion Pomfret all finished with identical 9-7 marks, Western Charles had completed the regular season 8-8. The Natty Bohs began to gather some momentum by upending Indian Head 12-4 in the play-in game and then completed their perfect run through the playoffs with an emphatic, 25-4 victory over St. Mary's Door on Saturday.