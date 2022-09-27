After meandering through the Charles & St. Mary's County baseball league schedule to an 8-8 record and being forced to contest the play-in game just to earn a berth in the double-elimination portion of the CHASM tournament, the Western Charles Natty Bohs found their stride at precisely the right time.

On Saturday afternoon, Western Charles completed its perfect run through the postseason by trouncing St. Mary's Door 25-4 behind a stellar outing from starting pitcher Kurt Bruce and a relentless lineup that scored at least one run in eight of their nine at-bats. Already owning a comfortable lead through seven innings, Western Charles put the exclamation mark on its title run by scoring 11 more runs in the top of the eighth.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews