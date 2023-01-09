Bowie State University freshman Jacory Wilkes, a 2022 Thomas Stone High School graduate, attempts a free throw in the first half of last Saturday's game against Claflin University. Wilkes grabbed seven rebounds and scored five points during 31 minutes of playing time in a losing cause as the Bulldogs were edged by the visiting Panthers 77-75 in that game.
Bowie State University freshman Jacory Wilkes, a 2022 Thomas Stone High School graduate, is averaging 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game for the 4-13 Bulldogs this winter. Wilkes was named the CIAA Rookie of the Week for his performance against Livingstone University Dec. 11-17.
Bowie State University freshman Jacory Wilkes, a 2022 Thomas Stone High School graduate, jogs toward the bench during a timeout last Saturday afternoon. Wilkes grabbed seven rebounds and scored five points in a losing cause that day as the Bulldogs were upended by visiting Claflin University 77-75.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Bowie State University Athletic Department photo
After enjoying ample success as a member of the Thomas Stone High School boys basketball team where he was perennially among the dominant players in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, Bowie State University freshman Jacory Wilkes is rapidly adapting to his role as a reserve for the Bulldogs.
Last Saturday afternoon when Bowie State (4-13) suffered a narrow 77-75 setback to Claflin University (12-1), Wilkes was again among the reserves as the Bulldogs fell behind early against the nationally ranked Panthers. Wilkes, who had a season and career high 15 points in the Bulldogs' victory at Livingstone last month on Dec. 15 when he was named the CIAA Rookie of the Week, grabbed seven rebounds and scored five points in 31 minutes last weekend.
"The first month of the season I was just getting adjusted to the speed of the game at this level," said Wilkes, who is averaging 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game this season at Bowie State while majoring in sports management. "It definitely took me that long to get up to speed. But I feel like I can step right in and play right now."
Bowie State spotted visiting Claflin a 10-0 start in the opening four minutes as the Bulldogs committed a handful of turnovers before finally getting on the board when Myles Anderson connected on his lone three-point field goal of the contest with just under 16 minutes left in the first half. Bowie State stayed within striking distance as Warren Mouganda scored the Bulldogs' next 10 points.
Wilkes finally got on the board with 2:40 remaining in the first half when he scored a layup inside and later a three-pointer from Quinton Drayton narrowed the Bowie State deficit to 37-32 heading into the intermission. Although Wilkes did not start on Saturday, he would lead the Bulldogs with 31 minutes played off the bench and picked up two key charges in the second half.
"You have to be willing to sacrifice your body sometimes and make those plays," Wilkes said. "Getting rebounds is all about getting in position, boxing out and working for the ball. Today was a tough game. But it's been a learning experience so far. But I feel like I can play at this level."
Bowie State men's coach Darrell Brooks commended Wilkes for his performance off the bench on Saturday. The longtime Bulldogs' coach lamented the team's start, but admitted he liked the effort from his players from that point. Bowie State finally attained its first lead of the game with 16:40 remaining on a layup from Joel Webb and owned its second a minute later on another bucket from Webb.
"Jacory came in and did a good job on the boards and playing defense," Brooks said. "He took a couple of charges which is something we always like to see from a defender. He's got a good chance to be one of our top players. We had our chances at the end. But you can't spot a good team like that 10 points in the opening two minutes."
Claflin led by as many as five points on four different occasions in the second half, but each time the Bulldogs chipped away. Wilkes converted on a conventional three-point play with 3:56 remaining to bring the Bulldogs within a point at 66-65. Claflin pushed the margin back to five with 1:25 left, but the Bulldogs got within a point on three occasions, the last at 76-75 with 12.6 seconds remaining.