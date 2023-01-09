After enjoying ample success as a member of the Thomas Stone High School boys basketball team where he was perennially among the dominant players in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, Bowie State University freshman Jacory Wilkes is rapidly adapting to his role as a reserve for the Bulldogs.

Last Saturday afternoon when Bowie State (4-13) suffered a narrow 77-75 setback to Claflin University (12-1), Wilkes was again among the reserves as the Bulldogs fell behind early against the nationally ranked Panthers. Wilkes, who had a season and career high 15 points in the Bulldogs' victory at Livingstone last month on Dec. 15 when he was named the CIAA Rookie of the Week, grabbed seven rebounds and scored five points in 31 minutes last weekend.


