Well after their playing days at Lackey High School, where they graduated two years apart, Indian Head teammates Charlie Wright and his younger brother, Sam Wright, are often the double play combination at shortstop and second base for the Indians in Charles & St. Mary's Baseball League action.
But their versatility was on full display last Saturday afternoon in the Indians 9-6 victory over St. Mary's in the CHASM contest when Charlie Wright spent the entire nine innings behind the plate as catcher and Sam Wright started at shortstop then pitched one inning of relief to secure the victory. Their brief collaboration as battery mates emphasized their importance to the team coached by Darren Sanders.
With one inherited runner on first, Sam Wright moved from shortstop to the mound and spent 40 to 45 seconds going over pitches, signs and strategy before throwing a pitching. With his older brother offering advice and support, Sam Wright limited St. Mary's to one run during the inning and the Indians maintained a safe advantage.
"Charlie can play anywhere and I know he's always thinking two, three pitches ahead," said Sam Wright, a 2015 Lackey graduate and 2019 University of Maryland alumnus who is now an elementary school teacher in Montgomery County. "Whatever sign he puts down that's the pitch I'm going to throw, and I'm going to try and hit the spot."
Charlie Wright, a 2013 Lackey graduate and 2017 University of Maryland alumnus who worked briefly as a news writer for the Maryland Independent before accepting another writing position in Laurel, enjoyed the opportunity to collaborate with his younger brother as battery mates in the win against St. Mary's.
"I always enjoy having a chance to catch for Sam," Charlie Wright said. "He's always had really good stuff and really good command of his pitches. I just give him the sign and put the glove down and hope he hits it. We've spent a lot of time as the double play combo, but today we needed a catcher so Sam took short and then came in later to pitch."
Both Wrights also helped the Indians' cause at the plate. After Indian Head fell behind 3-1 early, Sam Wright walked, stole second and scored in the third, and Charlie Wright singled home his brother, stole second and later scored. Later in the Indians' five-run fifth, Charlie Wright walked and scored and Sam Wright later singled but was left stranded.
While the siblings were making their mark on the game on the field in various roles, their father, Jamie Wright, was coaching third base and offering his sons and their teammates sage base running advice. Both Wright brothers admitted they would not have it any other way.
"My dad is a great baseball guy," Sam Wright said. "He's been coaching us since we were little kids and I don't think he will ever stop."