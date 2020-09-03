Even before he heads to nearby Chopticon High School for his freshman year on the Braves baseball team in the spring of 2022, Leonardtown resident Dillon Adkins will arrive at the Morganza school as a proven commodity on the diamond.
Over the upcoming Labor Day weekend Adkins will have the chance to display his skills on a national level when he competes in the second annual Perfect Game 13U Select Baseball Game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City on Sunday, Sept. 6. He was one of only 32 players selected to compete in the contest.
"The competition was very intense," said Adkins, who bats left, throws left and greatly admires Los Angeles Angels' center fielder Mike Trout, the American League's reigning Most Valuable Player and certain future Hall of Fame inductee.
"There were probably 400 kids out there competing for spots on the team and they were definitely among the best players in my age group in the country. I was very excited to be selected. It was probably three or four days after the tryouts when we found out that I got selected."
Adkins, who plays center field, first base and pitcher, feels most comfortable in the outfield but noted he will play any position where his coaches need him. As an outfielder, he has always followed Trout and former Washington Nationals and current Philadelphia Phillies outfielder, Bryce Harper, and on the mound he seeks to emulate Nationals hurlers Max Scherzer, Steve Strasburg and Patrick Corbin, a fellow southpaw.
"I have not had the chance to see Mike Trout play in person, but I have seen Bryce Harper play," Adkins said. "They're both great outfielders and tremendous hitters. I also like watching all the Nats pitchers, especially Max Scherzer and Steven Strasburg. My primary position is in center field, but I did well at first base and I love pitching."
Adkins is not only looking forward to the Select 13U Game in Oklahoma, he is already looking ahead to being part of the Chopticon High School baseball team and perhaps following in the footsteps of former Braves' star, Ljay Newsome, who was called up to the Seattle Mariners earlier this month and then made his Major League debut
"I can't wait to play for Chopticon," Adkins said. "They have always had a good baseball program and I'm looking forward to being a part of it. I have been following Ljay since he got drafted. It was exciting to hear that he got called up to the big leagues. That's quite an accomplishment for anyone who has ever played baseball."
In addition to his baseball skills, Adkins is also an avid basketball player. He is in the midst of attempting to raise $10,000 for the Perfect Games Cares Foundation, which seeks to help children emerge from illness and poverty and eventually have a bright future. Interested parties can contribute online at www.PerfectGameCares.org.