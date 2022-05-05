Patuxent High School senior Abby Alderman heads up field with the ball in her stick and twin sister Amber Alderman on her flank in Wednesday’s game against Westlake. Abby Alderman scored the 100th goal of her career two days earlier in a 19-18, overtime setback against Calvert then scored the game’s first goal on Wednesday in the Panthers’ 20-0 victory over the Wolverines.
Patuxent High School senior Amber Alderman awaits the whistle during a Panthers’ free position in the first half of Wednesday’s game against Westlake. Alderman scored twice and the Panthers cruised to a 20-0 victory over the Wolverines just two days after losing to Calvert 19-18 in overtime.
Staff photos by Ted Black
Patuxent High School senior Amber Alderman awaits the whistle during a Panthers’ free position in the first half of Wednesday’s game against Westlake. Alderman scored twice and the Panthers cruised to a 20-0 victory over the Wolverines just two days after losing to Calvert 19-18 in overtime.
Despite losing her entire sophomore season to the COVID-19 pandemic that nixed all spring sports in 2020, Patuxent High School senior girls’ lacrosse player Abby Alderman attained a genuine milestone on Monday, albeit in bittersweet fashion, when she notched the 100th goal of her career with the Panthers in a 19-18, overtime setback against Calvert.
Abby Alderman, along with twin sister Amber Alderman, have been a formidable tandem for the Panthers during their three seasons together on the squad and they will actually head to Eastern Michigan University for the next four seasons beginning this fall. On Wednesday afternoon, Abby Alderman scored the game’s first goal and twin sister Amber Alderman added two more as the Panthers coasted to a 20-0 victory over visiting Westlake.
“It meant a lot of get my 100th goal the other night,” Abby Alderman said. “It would have meant more if we had won. But it’s been a fun senior year. I’ve always enjoyed playing with Amber. We work well together on the field. We both wanted to go to Eastern Michigan. It was almost like a package deal.”
Patuxent seventh-year coach Mike Barnhardt has enjoyed being able to coach both Alderman twins throughout their three playing seasons together with the Panthers. Barnhardt insists the twin’s skills and talents on the field are clearly a product of their hard work and dedication leading up to each game.
“They’re not only great players, but they work harder than any kids that I have coached here,” Barnhardt said. “it’s been a pleasure being able to coach them. They put in so much hard work in practice and they even work hard on their days off. This has been a very close-knit group with them and all of our nine seniors. I think this is the closest team that I’ve ever had.”
Abby Alderman scored the game’s first goal against Westlake less than a minute into the contest and the Panthers continued to build on their advantage at every opportunity although Barnhardt sent his reserves into the game early and often. In fact, both Aldermans were on the bench for five-minute spells in each half as the Panthers forged a 12-0 halftime lead and added eight more goals under a running close in the second half as 15 different players scored for the hosts in the 20-0 outing.