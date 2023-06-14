When the inaugural Frank Riley American Legion 15-U softball season got under way last week at the Dunkirk District Park in Calvert County, the final scores of the doubleheader played that night were generally secondary to players and coaches alike.

In the opening game of the June 6 twin-bill, which the two teams split, Post 274 Jones leadoff batter Lacey Jones clearly stole the show while leading her squad to an 11-3 victory over Post 206. Jones, who plays travel softball for the Northern-Calvert Fury 14-U team, had the game’s first hit, scored its first run and later added a solo homer and also pitched three innings of relief to earn the win.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews