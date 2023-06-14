Players from both the Post 206 Helwig and Post 274 Jones softball teams gather near home plate between games of their opening doubleheader at Dunkirk District Park in the first season of Frank Riley American Legion 15-under softball league. Post 274 won the opener 11-3, but Post 206 rebounded to take the nightcap 7-5 to earn the split.
Legion Post 206 Helwig pitcher Lillian Catlett fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of the first game of the initial Frank Riley American Legion doubleheader against Post 274 Jones on June 6. Catlett and Post 206 dropped the opener 11-3 but rebounded to take the nightcap 7-5 to earn the split.
Legion Post 206 Helwig hurler Mariah McDaniel fires to the plate in the bottom of the first inning on the second game of the initial Frank Riley American Legion doubleheader against Post 274 Jones on June 6. McDaniel collected the win in the nightcap as Post 206 rebounded from an 11-3 setback in the opener to take the nightcap 7-5 to earn the split at Dunkirk District Park.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
When the inaugural Frank Riley American Legion 15-U softball season got under way last week at the Dunkirk District Park in Calvert County, the final scores of the doubleheader played that night were generally secondary to players and coaches alike.
In the opening game of the June 6 twin-bill, which the two teams split, Post 274 Jones leadoff batter Lacey Jones clearly stole the show while leading her squad to an 11-3 victory over Post 206. Jones, who plays travel softball for the Northern-Calvert Fury 14-U team, had the game’s first hit, scored its first run and later added a solo homer and also pitched three innings of relief to earn the win.
“It’s great just to be able to have a league to compete in,” said Jones, who collected the win while allowing three unearned runs in three innings of work then smacked an inside-the-park homer in her final at-bat of the opener. “I really have to credit my teammates for the plays they made defensively behind me. We were able to put a lot of good hits together that first game. That second game was tough.”
While Post 274 opted to use multiple pitchers in both games, Post 206 Helwig used a far more traditional approach to the doubleheader. Lillian Catlett, who also plays for the Bayside Blues 14-U travel team, took the loss whole allowing 11 runs in six innings of the opener, then teammate Mariah McDaniel earned the win in the nightcap while limiting Post 274 to five runs and escaping serious trouble in the last two frames.
“I’ve never had the chance to compete in a league like this,” said Catlett, who will be headed to Huntingtown High School in two years. “We’re used to competing in tournaments, but this is a lot more fun. That first game we just fell behind early and we could never get the bats going. But the second game we started fast and we were able to hold on.”
“Those last two innings were scary,” said McDaniel, another member of the Bayside Blues, who escaped a bases loaded jam in the fourth and then limited Post 274 to two runs in the fifth before retiring the side. “I just knew that I could trust my teammates to make plays behind me.”
At Fifth District Park in St. Mary’s County, Post 255 Carr and Post 255 Humphreys split their initial doubleheader to start the slate. In the opener, Post 255 Carr held on for a 6-4 victory, but in the nightcap it was Post 255 Humphreys that emerged with a 4-3 tally.
“Really, the whole thing is about getting the girls more playing time,” said Frank Riley American Legion organizer Don DeGraves. “I was glad to see that there were 12 teams signed up. We have six teams playing 15-under and six teams playing 18-under and they will each play doubleheaders every Tuesday and Thursday. At the end of the season we will have a tournament and all the teams from Maryland will be invited.”
On Tuesday, June 20, Post 274 Jones will face Post 255 Carr at Laurel Springs, Post 206 Sypolt will face Post 255 Humphreys at Dorsey Park and Post 238 Legge will face Post 206 Helwig at Hallowing Point Park. Each doubleheader will begin at 6 p.m. and games are scheduled two nights each week through July 11, with none slated for July 4.