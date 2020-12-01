With winter sports season practices set to officially begin Monday in Calvert public schools and then a condensed season slated to follow, members of the Huntingtown High School indoor track team braved the elements outdoors in what may be a harbinger of things to come for them and other Southern Maryland Athletic Conference squads.
One week before Thanksgiving, on an unseasonably chilly, windy afternoon, the Huntingtown indoor track team toured the outdoor track seeking to get loose and get warm as temperatures fell and sunset approached.
The Hurricanes are among the local squads facing the realization that their pending indoor meets will all be conducted outdoors.
“It’s actually better for me,” said Huntingtown senior Jane Gorman, one of the top returning distance runners in SMAC. “It’s colder, but the air is actually so much better. It really doesn’t matter to me, as long as we have the chance to compete in meets. I’m used to running and training outdoors, so having the indoor season outdoors would be fine with me.”
Gorman, who spent the afternoon practice session donning a Notre Dame University sweatshirt, is still looking at four different colleges in Maryland. Of that quartet, she could likely compete for Division III Johns Hopkins University or Division II Frostburg State University. But her primary focus is staying ready for the upcoming indoor, cross country and outdoor seasons in 2021.
“This is my last high school season and depending on where I go to college this could be my last season ever competing,” said Gorman, who is currently working part-time and enrolled in an internship. “I’m hoping we have all three seasons. My goal during cross country would be to break 20 minutes for the 5K and then in the 800, I want to go 2:25.”
Like Gorman, Huntingtown junior Thomas Foulkes is one of the top returning distance runners in SMAC, perhaps just a step or two behind Chopticon senior twins Jeff and Zach Wedding.
Like Gorman, Foulkes is also eager to see all three seasons unfold starting this winter and does not mind the close proximity to one another.
“Honestly, I prefer to have all three seasons close together,” said Foulkes, whose current top college choice is the Air Force Academy. “I would much rather run outdoors than indoors. I think anybody that runs track would say that. We should have some really good relays if they let us compete in those races. But having all three seasons would mean a lot since it would certainly help me with college.”
Huntingtown senior Wesley Coston was perhaps on the verge of earning a starting spot last spring in various relays, but the 2020 season was the first casualty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With the fall season postponed to next spring, Coston is also seeking to put the finishing touches on his senior year.
“I really love competing in the relays,” Coston said. “There’s nothing like being part of a relay team and helping your team accomplish something. I have goals for the 300, but I really like the relays. I haven’t decided on a college yet, but I would like to stay in Maryland or maybe go to a school in North Carolina or Florida.”
All of the SMAC winter teams were scheduled to begin practices on Monday and then the condensed schedule is slated to run Jan. 4 to Feb. 13, although those are now on hold in St. Mary’s and Charles counties.
Indoor track meets will likely be held outdoors since the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex, considered the home venue for SMAC indoor meets, will not be hosting meets this winter.
