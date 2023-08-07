When Steve Lee retired from his position as longtime supervisor of athletics for the Charles County public school system, his immediate vacancy began a modest domino effect that would have a resonating La Plata tone.
Late last month, former La Plata High School Athletic Director Richard Pauolo accepted the position heading up Charles County athletics, and then his void was promptly filled by Chris Butler, a longtime teacher and coach at La Plata High. So far, both have been met with approval from at least one current athletic director.
"Being an athletic director at any high school is a lot of hard work," said Pauole, who held that position at La Plata from the start of the 2015-2016 school year until the end last school year. "No two days are alike. But after a while you get to have great relationships with coaches, athletes, administrators and even the bus drivers."
When Lee announced that he would be retiring at the end of the previous school year, Pauole immediately considered applying for the vacant position. It wasn't the position, per se, that appealed to him as much as the more normalized hours which would in turn allow him to spend more time watching his son, Gabriel Pauole, a junior at North Point, compete in his upcoming wrestling matches.
"Being the supervisor of county athletics was something that was definitely high on my list of things to do," said Pauole, who will also have three daughters attending high school beginning in the fall of 2024. "It will allow me to work more regular hours and give me the chance to have dinner with my family, instead of just breakfast."
When Pauole accepted the Charles County position, Butler was among the various people to apply for the vacant athletic director spot at La Plata. A former boys soccer, girls soccer and baseball coach at La Plata where he also taught for over 25 years and his two sons, Cameron Butler and Owen Butler, were standout wrestlers, Butler accepted the position without hesitation.
"I don't know how many people ended up being interviewed, but I knew there was a lot of interest in the position," Butler said. "I've spent 27 of the last 29 years involved with La Plata sports and I was very glad to become the new athletic director. My first goal is really to help more kids in the high school get involved with athletics."
John Lush, Lackey High School's athletic director who took over the helm of the Chargers' athletics programs during the COVID-19 shortened 2019-2020 school year after more than a decade as the school's football coach, expects both Pauole and Butler to adapt quickly to their new roles.
"I know Rich is very organized and very tech savvy so I know he is going to step right in and do a good job as county supervisor of athletics," Lush said. "I've enjoyed working with him and I've learned a lot from him about being an AD just in my short time here. I've known Chris a long time because his soccer teams at La Plata were always very good and I met him at our first AD meeting last week and he seems very knowledgeable and approachable and eager to help the kids."