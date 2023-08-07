When Steve Lee retired from his position as longtime supervisor of athletics for the Charles County public school system, his immediate vacancy began a modest domino effect that would have a resonating La Plata tone.

Late last month, former La Plata High School Athletic Director Richard Pauolo accepted the position heading up Charles County athletics, and then his void was promptly filled by Chris Butler, a longtime teacher and coach at La Plata High. So far, both have been met with approval from at least one current athletic director.


  