After two years of competing in virtual dual meets in the Prince-Mont Swim League, the Bannister Swim Team welcomed a bevy of competitors and spectators on Sunday morning when it hosted the Charles County Swim Championships.
A glimpse at the results may have indicated that the outcome was not generally favorable for Bannister — Hawthorne Country Club captured the overall title with 504.5 points while BNS checked in fifth with 65.5 — but coaches and organizers for the hosts applauded the opportunity. While the other Charles County teams are competing in actual meets, Bannister is still conducting them virtually.
“It was great being able to have the other Charles County teams come over here today,” said Bannister Swim Team President Tina Brown. “We really wanted to host this event this year and it was great having all these swimmers and their parents and spectators here.”
Bannister second-year coach Jamie Rivenburg concurred, noting the addition of rival swimmers to the pool prompted her swimmers to record numerous personal best times.
“We’ve been doing virtual meets for the past two years, so today having other kids in the pool really helped all of my younger kids,” said Rivenburg, who is coaching BNS along with her daughter, Julia Rivenburg. “We have divisionals here, virtually, again next week then hopefully next year we’ll be back to having normal meets again.”
Hawthorne swimmers accumulated 504.5 points on Sunday to take the Charles County Championship, while Smallwood Village (313) finished second followed by Westlake Village (160), Indian Head (116) and host Bannister (65.5).
Hawthorne swimmers combined to take 36 of the 49 events on Sunday, including all four relays. Six different Gators recorded three individual events each and three of them were also part of triumphant relays.
“I thought all of the kids swam really well today,” said HCC coach Mary Jane Cupples. “We had a number of kids take multiple events and we set a lot of team records. We had a really good meet yesterday with Kingfish. It was really close and I think it was the first time anyone has beaten them in 12 years.”
Gators’ standout Addy Donnick not only captured the 15-18 girls’ 50-meter butterfly (29.89), 100 freestyle (59.57) and 50 backstroke (30.25) she set pool records in all three of them. In two of those events, the 50 fly and 100 free, Donnick shattered the previous pool records held by former Adelphi Recreation and University of North Carolina swimmer Jessica Brosch.
Fellow Gators Isabella Strutt (11-12 girls’ 50 fly, 50 back and 100 IM), Gavin Abelende (13-14 boys’ 50 fly, 50 free and 100 IM) Jadyn Woolsey (13-14 girls’ 50 fly, 50 breast and 100 IM), Kylen Russell (boys’ 8-under 25 free, 25 breast and 25 back), and Landon Abelende (11-12 50 free, 50 back and 100 IM) also recorded triples on Sunday. Donnick, Woolsey, Tink Tompkins and Kaeleigh Cupples combined to take the girls’ 18-under 200 medley relay (2:05.56), another pool and HCC team mark.
Smallwood Village actually opened the meet by taking the first event of the morning when Clayton Jameson, Nicholas Sapp, Luke Kang and Matthew Aubel combined to capture the boys’ 18-under 200 medley relay (2:07.94) by nearly two full seconds over HCC swimmers Gavin Abelende, Elias Russell, Harry Rothmann and Steven McPhee.
Jameson would also record a triple by taking the 15-18 boys’ 50 breast (33.66), 50 back (29.78) and 100 IM (1:05.07). SVA also got wins from Kang in the 15-18 boys’ 50 fly (29.39), Kassidy Villaneuva in the girls’ 8-under 25 free (23.03), Rylin Mussante in the 13-14 girls’ 50 free (32.21).
Westlake Village swimmer Robert Polk won the 15-18 boys’ 100 free (1:00.63), Freya Burch took the 9-10 girls’ 50 breast (22.76) and Emmanuel Person captured the 11-12 boys’ 50 breast (40.25). Indian Head’s Reginald Lucas captured the 9-10 boys’ 25 fly (21.87), 50 free (39.94), while teammate Bessy Nguyen took the girls’ 8-under 25 breast (35.69).
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews