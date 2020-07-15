Bannister opens Prince-Mont virtual swim season

Although the annual Prince-Mont Swim League season got under way roughly one month later than originally scheduled and with fewer than one-half of the 36 teams competing, coaches and swimmers from Bannister Neighborhood Swim were simply pleased to be able to dive back into the water.
Saturday morning at Bannister, the activity was relatively light amid the new virtual meets as the Barracudas were the only team on hand. Their opponent, Laurel City, competed at its home pool and later the results from the numerous individual events — there are no relays being contested this summer — were merged together.
Bannister swimmers and coaches arrived well before 8 a.m. on Saturday, the swimmers dove into the water for warmups around 8:30 and then the competition got under way around 9. In just over 70 minutes, Bannister swimmers had competed all their individual events, with many of them combined in an attempt to utilize all eight lanes. Laurel City would prevail, 232-178, over the Barracudas when the results were merged in the Division C opener.
“Everything went pretty quickly,” said Bannister coach Jamie Rivenburg, wife of former North Point High School swim coach Jeff Rivenburg. “The kids all had their warmups and then they all got the chance to swim three individual events. Some of the younger kids were in the same events with older kids, but everyone had the chance to swim.”
Bannister swimmer Michael Parham, a rising senior at St. Charles High School who also plays lacrosse, was glad to be able to compete in three events. Parham is optimistic he will have the chance to break the Spartans’ 50-yard freestyle record this winter and get one last chance to play lacrosse, something that did not happen this past spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I haven’t been able to do a lot the last four months,” Parham said. “It’s great to be able to get back into the pool. I love to compete. I don’t know what the 50 free record is at St. Charles, but I want to break that one. I really love playing lacrosse. I’ve only played a few years, but I love being out there.”
Bannister swimmer and assistant coach Mya Rivenburg had spent the previous 10 seasons competing for her father, Jeff Rivenburg, at Smallwood Village. But this summer she opted to assist her mom, Jamie, with coaching the Barracudas and finish out her Prince-Mont career at Bannister. She will have two more dual meets, plus divisionals, all of which will be virtual.
“I love being able to coach the younger swimmers and I get to be in the pool with them,” said Mya Rivenburg, a rising sophomore at the University of Pittsburgh who will turn 19 this Sunday. “Some of the kids are surprised to see me get out of the pool when they do. But I love being able to coach. It really gives you an appreciation for everything that coaches do at the meets.”
In addition to swimming at North Point, Rivenburg was also a member of the Eagles’ cross country team and this fall she intends to earn a spot on the Pitt cross country squad as a walk-on. Rivenburg currently runs 50-60 miles each week and is expecting to add more distance to her training regimen over the next month before heading back to Pitt to attempt to walk-on the cross country team.
Three Bannister swimmers recorded triples on Saturday morning against Laurel City. Jonathan Parham, 11-12 boys, Christopher Brown, 13-14 boys and Jayla Bell, 11-12 girls, all won three individual events. Zaniya Mason won twice and seven other Bannister swimmers posted one victory apiece.
Charles County’s other pools competing in their respective Prince-Mont openers did well. Hawthorne Country Club won its Division A clash with Prince George’s Pool, 291-192, while the Waves Of Westlake cruised past Fort Washington, 261-164 in Division C. Indian Head easily handled Oxon Hill, 217-114, in a Division D meet, while Smallwood Village fell to West Arundel, 281-173, in a Division B meet.
