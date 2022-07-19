A pair of local female golfers were able to garner Maryland State Golf Association Junior titles earlier this month at Wellington Manor Golf Course in Frederick County and both have their sights set on bigger prizes this summer and fall.

Shelby Herbert, a rising junior at La Plata High School, captured the two-day event for the girls’ 16-18 age group, while youthful Joslen Bannon, a rising fifth grader from Calvert County, prevailed in the girls’ 11-under event for a third straight summer. Herbert was the girls’ 2A/1A state runner-up last fall and will soon seek to enhance her high school playing resume.

