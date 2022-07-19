A pair of local female golfers were able to garner Maryland State Golf Association Junior titles earlier this month at Wellington Manor Golf Course in Frederick County and both have their sights set on bigger prizes this summer and fall.
Shelby Herbert, a rising junior at La Plata High School, captured the two-day event for the girls’ 16-18 age group, while youthful Joslen Bannon, a rising fifth grader from Calvert County, prevailed in the girls’ 11-under event for a third straight summer. Herbert was the girls’ 2A/1A state runner-up last fall and will soon seek to enhance her high school playing resume.
“That first day, I was getting adjusted to the course and the greens, which were very fast and hilly,” said Herbert, whose two-day (79-77-156) was best among the dozen girls in her age group. “I tried to take what I learned the first day and apply it to the course the second day. I thought I played better the second day, but I could have scored better if I stayed out of the rough on a couple of holes.”
Bannon won the girls’ 11-under title with a two-day total of 46-52-98 for the nine-hole event each day. Two weeks after playing alongside her father, Sean Bannon, in the Third Annual Sean Bannon Golf Academy Father/Child Tournament at Chesapeake Hills, the younger Bannon had to walk to 5,845-yard course sans a caddy.
“They want the girls to learn how to navigate the course without any assistance from a caddy,” Sean Bannon said. “It would have been nice if they were able to play both rounds in the same day instead of making us make two trips up there, but it was good experience for her. She shot better the first day, but I am proud of her for winning the title for a third straight year.”
While Herbert is going to remain close to home to compete in several local tournaments before commencing her bid for a high school state title next month, Bannon is actually headed to the Junior Tour World Championships in Orlando, Fla., July 23-25. This summer there are four different age brackets and boys and girls will compete in separate divisions.
“In all, there are going to be over 600 kids there from across the world,” said Bannon, the Southern Maryland Director for the Junior Tour. “Never did anyone ever think there would be that many kids heading there for this event. But we’re taking Joslen down there to compete for a title. Shelby is not headed down, but I am sure we will see her this fall in some of the high school events and the local Junior Tour events.”