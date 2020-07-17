Bannon named golf coach at Calvert

Following a summer of watching a bevy of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference golfers compete on the Junior Tour at various courses in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties, Sean Bannon is now poised to take over as the Calvert High School golf coach this fall.
Bannon, who works full time as a government contractor and also heads the Southern Maryland Golf Academy, which he started seven years ago, was thrilled to get the call from Calvert athletic director Jason Cranford just before the July 4 weekend that he had been chosen as the Cavaliers’ golf coach this fall.
“Actually being able to coach a high school golf team has always been a dream of mine,” Bannon said. “When Jason called me to offer me the position, I really didn’t have to think about it. I accepted it right away. I’m excited about the opportunity. I’ve always enjoyed teaching kids golf and now I have the chance to coach a high school team.”
Calvert High School athletic director Jason Cranford notified Bannon last Wednesday, July 1, that he has been selected as the school’s golf coach for the upcoming season. Cranford also announced last week that Flirtisha Harris has been named as the Cavaliers’ field hockey coach for the upcoming 2020 fall season as well.
“Calvert is excited to welcome Sean Bannon as our new golf coach for the 2020 season,” Cranford said. “Sean has a wealth of experience developing young golfers here in Southern Maryland.”
As the Southern Maryland Director of the Junior Tour, Bannon was able to organize six, nine-hole events despite the COVID-19 pandemic which nixed the entire high school spring sports season and many summer leagues. When he began accepting applications, Bannon expected to have anywhere from 35-40 kids sign up. By early June, he had filled his allotted 72 slots and even added one.
“Considering everything that happened with COVID-19, I really expected to have maybe 40 kids sign up and I wasn’t sure how many would actually participate. But we ended up going past the 72 slots they wanted. At most of the events, I probably had at least 60-65 kids play. The courses, Breton Bay [Golf & Country Club], Swan Point [Golf & Yacht Club] and Chesapeake Hills could not have been any more accommodating.”
When Bannon started the Sean Bannon Golf Academy in 2013, he initially had only three kids sign up. However, the program blossomed quickly and this year, despite battling the pandemic, he has 32 golfers enlisted. But his busy work schedule has not prevented him from competing on occasion, including a recent father-daughter tournament in Pennsylvania that he and daughter, Joslen Bannon, won.
“Each year it continues to grow,” Bannon said of the Southern Maryland Golf Academy. “I enjoy seeing the kids improve and learn the game. I can’t wait to bring that type of teaching to Calvert. I’m looking forward to the challenge. But it has always been a dream of mine to coach a high school golf team and now I have that chance.”
