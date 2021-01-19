Following her first season of competition in the Junior Tour, Calvert County resident Joslen Bannon finished fourth in the Publix Doral World Championships at Trump National at Doral Country Club in Miami, Fla., last month.
Bannon, 8, finished third twice in the Junior Tour events that her father, Sean Bannon, Calvert High School golf coach and Southern Maryland Golf director, coordinated during the summer and fall. The younger Bannon won her age group title in the Southern Maryland Golf Championships at Chesapeake Hills then was fourth among 12 golfers in her division in Florida.
"I was happy with my first year," Joslen Bannon said. "But I know I can do better. I was happy to finish fourth in Florida. But I wanted to do better. I like having my dad as my coach. But I still need to work on chipping. I need to work on putting, too, but not as much as chipping."
During the Junior Tour events when Joslen Bannon is out on the course, her father remains at the scorers' table to gather scorecards and tabulate the results of each event. But last month he served as his daughter's caddy during the two-day event in Florida where Joslen finished fourth, shooting rounds of 53 and 51, respectively, for each nine-hole round.
"One thing I definitely learned in Florida is that it's tough to be a 'daddy caddy,'" the elder Bannon said. "That first day she could have scored a lot lower, but she finished out with a double [bogey], triple [bogey] and triple [bogey]. She played a lot more consistently on the second day. But I saw so many things those days. It was tough to separate being a dad and her caddy."
In a prior tournament in Raleigh, North Carolina, Joslen Bannon finished third in her age group in the same event that fellow Calvert County resident, Ashton Bryant, 8, won. Bryant is among the emerging younger stars on the Junior Tour, which is expected to have six spring dates beginning in April and then six more in the fall.
"I'm still in the process of finalizing the schedule," Sean Bannon said. "The Junior Tour is going to be a lot bigger this year. Locally, we'll still have six events in the spring and then six more in the fall. But the region tournament is going to be a lot bigger and then the National Tournament is going to be even bigger than this year."