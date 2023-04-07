Baseball schedule
Saturday, April 8
St. Charles at C.H. Flowers, noon
La Plata at C.M. Wright, 1:30 p.m.
North Point vs. Frederck at Blandair Park, 4 p.m.
North Point vs. Thomas Johnson at Blandair Park, 7 p.m.
Monday, April 10
McDonough at La Plata, 4:30 p.m.
St. Charles at Thomas Stone, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11
Patuxent at Calvert, 4:30 p.m.
Leonardtown at Chopticon, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12
Lackey at St. Charles, 4:30 p.m.
Northern at Great Mills, 4:30 p.m.
Patuxent at Chopticon, 4:30 p.m.
Thomas Stone at McDonough, 4:30 p.m.
Pallotti at La Plata, 4:30 p.m.
Huntingtown at North Point, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 13
Northern at Crofton, 4:30 p.m.
