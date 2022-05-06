Baseball schedules

Friday, May 6

Leonardtown at Chopticon, 4:30 p.m.

Westlake at Lackey, 4:30 p.m.

Calvert at McDonough, 4:30 p.m.

La Plata at North Point, 4:30 p.m.

Huntingtown at Patuxent, 4:30 p.m.

Northern at Thomas Stone, 4:30 p.m.

St. Charles at Great Mills, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, May 9

North Point at Calvert, 4:30 p.m.

Chopticon at La Plata, 4:30 p.m.

Gwynn Park at Westlake, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10

Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Baseball Championship at Chopticon, 4:30 p.m.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews