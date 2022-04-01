Baseball schedules
Friday, April 1
Chopticon at Calvert, 4:30 p.m.
Thomas Stone at Huntingtown, 4:30 p.m.
Lackey at North Point, 4:30 p.m.
Northern at Patuxent, 4:30 p.m.
Leonardtown at St. Charles, 4:30 p.m.
La Plata at Westlake, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, April 4
Calvert at Chopticon, 4:30 p.m.
Westlake at McDonough, 4:30 p.m.
Huntingtown at Northern, 4:30 p.m.
North Point at Patuxent, 4:30 p.m.
Leonardtown at South Carroll, 4:30 p.m.
Great Mills at St. Charles, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 6
Northern at Chopticon, 4:30 p.m.
Huntingtown at Calvert, 4:30 p.m.
St. Charles at Lackey, 4:30 p.m.
Great Mills at Leonardtown, 4:30 p.m.
La Plata at McDonough, 4:30 p.m.
Westlake at North Point, 4:30 p.m.
Patuxent at Thomas Stone, 4:30 p.m.
