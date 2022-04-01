Baseball schedules

Friday, April 1

Chopticon at Calvert, 4:30 p.m.

Thomas Stone at Huntingtown, 4:30 p.m.

Lackey at North Point, 4:30 p.m.

Northern at Patuxent, 4:30 p.m.

Leonardtown at St. Charles, 4:30 p.m.

La Plata at Westlake, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, April 4

Calvert at Chopticon, 4:30 p.m.

Westlake at McDonough, 4:30 p.m.

Huntingtown at Northern, 4:30 p.m.

North Point at Patuxent, 4:30 p.m.

Leonardtown at South Carroll, 4:30 p.m.

Great Mills at St. Charles, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6

Northern at Chopticon, 4:30 p.m.

Huntingtown at Calvert, 4:30 p.m.

St. Charles at Lackey, 4:30 p.m.

Great Mills at Leonardtown, 4:30 p.m.

La Plata at McDonough, 4:30 p.m.

Westlake at North Point, 4:30 p.m.

Patuxent at Thomas Stone, 4:30 p.m.