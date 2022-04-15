Baseball schedules
Saturday, April 16
Leonardtown at Glen Burnie, 8:30 a.m.
Northern at Patuxent, 9 a.m.
La Plata at Bel Air, 10 a.m.
Severna Park at Huntingtown, 10 a.m.
Leonardtown at North County, 10 a.m.
Calvert vs. Severna Park at Huntingtown, 12:30 p.m.
La Plata vs. John Carroll at Bel Air, 1 p.m.
Calvert at Huntingtown, 3 p.m.
Monday, April 18
Leonardtown at Great Mills, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19
Westlake at Chopticon, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20
Thomas Stone at Calvert, 4:30 p.m.
Huntingtown at La Plata, 4:30 p.m.
Lackey at Leonardtown, 4:30 p.m.
Great Mills at Northern, 4:30 p.m.
Chopticon at Patuxent, 4:30 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.