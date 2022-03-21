When boys and girls basketball players from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference had one final chance to display their skills last Friday night in the boys and girls basketball senior all-star games at Westlake High School, the final score of each contest was markedly secondary to the meaning of the outing.
In both the girls and boys games, the all-star teams representing the Charles County schools on the Potomac Division squads prevailed handily over their rivals from Calvert and St. Mary's counties who comprise the Chesapeake Division. In the girls game the Potomac squad won 93-70, while the Potomac boys coasted to an 86-70 victory.
But a pair of Charles County seniors who had spent the four previous years facing one another in SMAC divisional games, both admitted simply having one final chance to play a high school game in front of a packed gymnasium. North Point senior Analecia Hawkins, who ended the game by hitting a three-pointer from half court at the buzzer, dedicated the season to two late, close friends.
"From the beginning of the season, I wanted to dedicate my senior season to two people who meant so much to me and couldn't be here," Hawkins said, referring to her grandmother, Debbie Galeano, and her former North Point classmate, Zeyneb Mourtaj, who was only 15 when she perished. "I knew they could not be here with me, but they're always in my thoughts. My whole senior season I really played for them."
Westlake senior Chanta McNeil, who was also a cheerleader at the boys basketball games during the postseason and intends to run track this spring, welcomed one last chance to play on her home court.
"We thought that we would get one more home game in the playoffs," McNeil said. "So, when we found out our last game [at Hereford] would be away we were all a little upset. So, when we heard that the all-star game would be here it meant a lot that I could play here one more time. It was really somewhat unexpected."
Fittingly enough, in the moments prior to the boys game that followed, the players and coaches from the Westlake Boys Basketball team were honored for their recent 2A State Championship victory over Frederick Douglass of Prince George's County. Several Westlake seniors who were instrumental in the state title run were also able to participate in the all-star game on their home floor.
"It really hasn't quite sunk in yet," said Wolverines' senior Myles Jackson, who scored 28 points in the 63-61 victory over Douglass. "I don't think it will really hit home until they hang the [state championship] banner in here. When I heard that they were doing the senior All-Star game here I was so happy to know that I would have another chance to play a game on my home court."
St. Charles senior Amir Dade, who signed his National Letter of Intent to play Division-I men's basketball at Mt. St. Mary's College, also admitted that being able to compete in an all-star game not far from home and with players who he has frequently competed against had special meaning.
"Although the season didn't end the way I hoped, it felt good to get recognized as an all-star and have the chance to play one more game," Dade said. "It's been a great four years at St. Charles. We lost one season to COVID, but we had an entire season this year and we were able to play in the SMAC Championship game on our court. Being able to play with these guys one more time meant a lot."