Boys cross country
Jack Hartsig, Calvert High School senior
Cavaliers top male runner all season ascended to the head of the class by capturing the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Boys Cross Country title at Jefferson Patterson Park then finished fifth in the 2A boys event at the Maryland State Cross Country Championships at Hereford High School. Hartsig won the SMAC championship (16:44.3) then later placed fifth in the 2A state meet (17:14.9) at Hereford in his final cross country meet as a member of the Cavaliers.
Girls cross county
Elena Blodnikar, Leonardtown High School junior
Two weeks after she captured the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference girls cross country title at Jefferson Patterson Park, Blodnikar capped her season by claiming the 4A girls state title at Hereford High School. Blodnikar completed the course at Hereford in 18 minutes, 58.8 seconds to finish 21 seconds clear of her nearest opponent. Two weeks earlier at Jefferson Patterson Park, Blodnikar cruised to victory in the SMAC girls cross country championships (18:47.7) by finishing more than a full minute ahead of runner-up Carter Brotherton of Great Mills.
Boys soccer
Dominic Good, Lackey High School senior
One of the key components for the Chargers during their successful bid for the SMAC boys soccer title and berth in the 2A state semifinals, Good had 16 goals and 13 assists. Selected to the Southern Maryland Soccer Coaches Association first team as well as the All-Maryland State Soccer team, Good is getting looks from several colleges and professional soccer teams. Teammates Anthony Diaz, Isaac Vasquez, Ethan Reedy and goalie Brandon Rollins were also invaluable throughout the season.
Girls soccer
Megan Hinton, Huntingtown senior
Talented senior and part of the famed “Twhintons” along with twin sister Madison Hinton, Megan Hinton scored 18 goals and added 14 assists for the Hurricanes to help lead the squad to a berth in the SMAC championship game, 3A south region title and spot in the 3A state semifinals. Hinton scored four goals in the Hurricanes’ 6-5 victory over Patuxent on senior night including the game-winner. Calvert senior goalie Hannah Wilt and junior Sarah Allwine were both Maryland All-State First Team selections and among the best players in SMAC throughout the season.
Field hockey
Emma Coombs, Leonardtown junior
One of the primary reasons the Raiders enjoyed a perfect run through the SMAC regular season schedule en route to being SMAC champions, Coombs recorded 13 assists and added five goals. A West Chester University commit for field hockey, Coombs returns next fall along with a bulk of the starters and should again play another prominent role for the Raiders in their SMAC title defense and bid for the 4A state title. Sophomore Tessa Gray and freshman Lily Mitchell were both key components for the Raiders and both will be back next fall along with Coombs.
Football offense
Kaleb Hart, North Point junior
After spending much of the season as the Eagles’ full back, Hart transitioned to quarterback for the start of the postseason and led the squad to five consecutive playoff victories capped by the Eagles’ 31-14 victory over Arundel in the 4A/3A state championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Thrust into the starting quarterback role at the outset of the playoffs, Hart led the Eagles to five consecutive postseason victories capped by the 31-14 triumph in the state title game over Arundel when he rushed for 145 yards and completed 4-of-5 passes for 93 yards and two scores. Lackey senior running back Jamari Somerville and Calvert senior quarterback Stevie Oursler were tabbed as the best players in SMAC at their respective positions during the nine-game regular season.
Football defense
Jalon Edwards, Patuxent, linebacker
Widely considered the best linebacker in SMAC and among the best in the state, anchored a Panthers’ defense that helped the squad reach the 2A/1A state championship game against two-time champion Dunbar at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Edwards, who is considering offers from a handful of colleges, was named the top defensive player in the SMAC by the Southern Maryland Football Coaches Association and he competed last Saturday in the annual SMAC vs. Prince George’s County All-Star Game at North Point.
Volleyball
Maya Johnson, Northern senior
Patriots outside hitter was often a dominant force for the 17-2 squad which attained the 3A South Region title and earned a berth in the 3A state finals where they were upended by North Hagerstown in four sets. Johnson recorded over 250 kills during the season, including 24 in a four-set defeat to North Hagerstown in the 3A state title match. She also collected over 100 digs while playing in the back row and joined teammates Alexa Caronello, Dannie Kline and Reese Courtney to form a solid unit throughout the league slate and well into the postseason.
Boys golf
Cameron Kapiskosky, Huntingtown senior
Rebounded from a modest effort at the SMAC championships at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course to post the low round in the District IV championships at Breton Bay and he later finished tied for fourth in the 2A/1A state championships at the University of Maryland with consecutive rounds of 75 and 74 for a two-day total of 149.
Girls golf
Shelby Herbert, La Plata junior
Once again the dominant female golfer in SMAC for a second consecutive season, Herbert tied with Leonardtown junior Ian Jameson for the lowest round in the SMAC championships at Chesapeake Hills, eventually losing in a playoff, then was the low female golfer at the District IV championships at Breton Bay before finishing in third place in the 2A/1A state girls championships at the University of Maryland.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews