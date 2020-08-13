Last week amid varying weather conditions the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs hosted another youth camp and among the instructors were a pair of former players with major league experience.
La Plata High School graduate Daryl Thompson, the pitching coach and current starting pitcher for the Blue Crabs, and former Baltimore Orioles player and current Houston Astros outfielder L.J. Hoes, both offered their insights to dozens of youngsters from across the area, as did current Blue Crabs coach Joe Walsh.
"I really enjoy the way the kids look up to me and J.L.," said Thompson, who led the Atlantic League in wins (15) and strikeouts (162) in 2019 in his first season as pitching coach for the team. He went 0-3 with an 8.31 earned run average in four games with the Cincinnati Reds in 2008 and 2011 "They're learning so much and to be honest, I'm still learning about the game."
Hoes, who attended Riverdale Baptist through eighth grade then played four seasons at St. John's High School in Washington, D.C., later played four seasons in the major leagues for both the Orioles and the Astros. In 112 games, Hoes batted .230 with 12 doubles, four homers and two triples, scored 37 runs and drove in 22 more.
"It's been great working these camps with Daryl," Hoes said. "He's really a local legend. He grew up around here, played high school at La Plata, pitched in the big leagues and now he's been a part of the Blue Crabs for years as a pitcher and now a pitching coach. We've seen a lot of kids coming back, so they must like what we've been doing."
When the latest Blue Crabs youth camp commenced, both Hoes and Thompson were eagerly looking forward to a pair of tournaments that were initially scheduled for next month, aptly named the "Daryl Thompson Youth Invitational" in honor of their longtime pitcher. But amid COVID-19 concerns, the tournament was cancelled.
"After cancelling the season, we shifted our focus to giving back to the community, giving Southern Marylanders an outlet during the pandemic," said Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel. "We wanted to give back to our youth and bring baseball to our community, but we will not do that if there is an increased risk of endangering that very same community."
While there is no baseball being played at Regency Furniture Stadium this summer, the site will host several more community events. This Friday the Blue Crabs will host their second movie night of the summer, featuring "Toy Story 4" with tickets at $10 for adults, $8 for kids and children 3 and under will get in free. Popcorn and soda included in the ticket price.
One week later the Blue Crabs will host their second "All You Can Eat Beer and Wings", then on Friday, September 4 they will host a Family Sleepover at $50 per family. One night later on Saturday, Sep. 5, the stadium will host a Drive-In Fireworks Spectacular at no charge. Parking begins at 7 p.m and the fireworks will commence at 9:30 p.m.
"It is so important for the Blue Crabs to continue to provide Southern Marylanders with resources and entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic," Knichel said. "We have created a slate of events that will bring our community joy while keeping them safe."