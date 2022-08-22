Southern Maryland Blue Crabs stating pitcher Mitch Lambson tossed a complete game on Sunday afternoon against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes, but the southpaw took the loss as the visitors prevailed 2-0 in the rubber match of the three-game set.
Coaches and players from the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs line the third base dugout prior to the start of Sunday's game against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes. Southern Maryland suffered a 2-0 setback on Sunday afternoon as the Genomes took the rubber match of the three-game set at Regency Furniture Stadium.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs second baseman Raul Shah chases down a pop fly in shallow right field in the top of the first inning of Sunday's game against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes. Southern Maryland suffered a 2-0 setback to the Genomes on Sunday afternoon at Regency Furniture Stadium.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs leadoff batter Jack Sundberg swings at a pitch in the bottom of the first inning of Sunday's game against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes. Sundberg had a bunt single in the eighth, but the Blue Crabs suffered a 2-0 setback to the Genomes in the rubber match of the three-game set.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs finally took the field for their brief, three-game finale with the visiting Kentucky Wild Health Genomes on Sunday afternoon following the departure of a passing shower, the hosts were simply looking to take the rubber match amid overcast conditions at Regency Furniture Stadium.
Southern Maryland (71-34 overall, 23-17 for the season's second half) had won the series opener on Friday then dropped the contest on Saturday night, but the Blue Crabs were eager to seek redemption on Sunday in a genuine clash of Atlantic League playoff teams. Southern Maryland easily won the ALPB North Division, while the Genomes remain in contention for South Division postseason.
On Sunday afternoon, however, the Blue Crabs squandered a superb, complete game effort from left-handed starter Mitch Lambson, who limited the Genomes to two runs on five hits while fanning eight batters on a robust 122 pitches. Lambson, who now boasts a league-high six complete games, allowed single runs in the third and fourth innings, but the Blue Crabs offense could not provide him with any support as the Genomes prevailed 2-0.
"Lambson had another great outing for us today," said Southern Maryland Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn. "But we didn't score any runs for him and you can't win if you don't score. But he was fantastic. He has six complete games this season and no one else has more than two. But we only had three hits today and we had 14 strikeouts."
One night after squandering a late lead, Southern Maryland got off to a slow start on Sunday afternoon and never got out of first gear. Kentucky got one run in the third when Luke Becker scored on a two-out single to right by Chris Shaw, then the Genomes doubled the advantage in the fourth when designated hitter Khris Davis belted a solo homer over the scoreboard in left off Lambson to make it 2-0.
While Lambson was good, his Kentucky counterpart Max Povse was even better. A 6'8" right hander who made three appearances for the Seattle Mariners in 2017 without a decision, Povse blanked the Blue Crabs on just one hit over 6 2/3 innings of work. He departed with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, but reliever Josh Martin fanned Joe Leduca to end the threat.
Although the Blue Crabs failed to score any runs for him on Sunday, Lambson got ample defensive support from his outfielders. Right fielder Braxton Lee threw out Moises Sierra heading to third on Shaw's two-out single in the third. Then in the top of the seventh, center fielder Zach Collier made the best catch of the day — if not the entire season — when he leapt and robbed Eury Perez of a solo homer.
"I thought I had a good track on the ball and then I turned and picked up the wall," Collier said. "I thought I had a good beat on the ball and I knew I was going to hit the wall pretty hard. But I came down with it and I knew it was still in my glove when I landed [on the warning track]."
One night earlier, Southern Maryland squandered a 4-2 lead as the Genomes rallied for a 6-4 victory by plating four runs in the top of the eighth. Southern Maryland broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth when Jared Walker plated Alex Crosby then two batters later Jack Sundberg delivered another run-scoring single to right that scored Walkers to push the Blue Crabs' lead to 4-2.
But after Southern Maryland starter Alex Merithew limited the Genomes to two runs through seven complete innings, the Blue Crabs' bullpen collapsed. Kentucky responded with four runs in the top of the eighth against Southern Maryland reliever Patrick Baker. Southern Maryland had the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth against Kentucky reliever Diogenes Almengo, but the Blue Crabs failed to get the tying or winning runs across.