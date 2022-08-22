When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs finally took the field for their brief, three-game finale with the visiting Kentucky Wild Health Genomes on Sunday afternoon following the departure of a passing shower, the hosts were simply looking to take the rubber match amid overcast conditions at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Southern Maryland (71-34 overall, 23-17 for the season's second half) had won the series opener on Friday then dropped the contest on Saturday night, but the Blue Crabs were eager to seek redemption on Sunday in a genuine clash of Atlantic League playoff teams. Southern Maryland easily won the ALPB North Division, while the Genomes remain in contention for South Division postseason.

