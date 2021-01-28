Blue Crabs continue to don same caps

When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs take the field this spring for their 2021 Atlantic League of Professional Baseball schedule, the local independent club will continue to sport the headwear fans have grown accustomed to seeing each year.
Last month the Atlantic League and its longtime partners, the Outdoor Cap Inc., formally announced that it had finalized a six-year agreement to provide the Blue Crabs and other players and managers in the league with caps as their on-field official headwear. The move hardly came as a surprise to ALPB President Rick White or Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn.
“We are extremely excited to enter this new year and the coming season with our long-term agreement in place with OC Sports,” White said. “The high quality of our professional baseball environment is of the greatest importance to us, and we are very happy to have again ensured that extends to our clubs’ uniformed personnel through this terrific partnership.”
OC Sports remains the exclusive supplier of all non-protective headwear used by the players and coaches of all the teams in the Atlantic League, which became the first Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball in 2020 despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The extension of the agreement between the ALPB and OC Sports, which began in 2015, also extends the company’s rights to create licensed ALPB on-field caps and other authentic headwear for retail sale.
Cliburn, who will return for the second season of his second stint with the Blue Crabs this spring and is currently the Field Coordinator for the California League, emphasized that the quality and sharpness of the caps that players wear validates their professionalism and respect from fans.
“As long as I have coached in the Atlantic League, they have provided the hats,” Cliburn said. “I think it’s a good product. They’re always sharp. We try to refresh our hats during the season, especially during the summer when it gets hot. How you look, as a player, coach or organization, starts from the top down. Having a clean, sharp hat says a lot about who you are and who you represent.”
“We are proud of the relationship we have built with the Atlantic League,” said Clifton Craddick, Stadium Sales Manager for OC Sports. “Not only will we continue providing best-in-class caps to some of the best-of-class professional baseball athletes, this partnership with ALPB continues to tell our story about the aspirational journey players take wearing our caps, from tee-ball all the way through to capping off their professional years in the game.”
When the 2021 season gets under way, the Blue Crabs will have one new name on the schedule. The Gastonia (North Carolina) Honey Hunters joined the ALPB last summer, but never had the chance to debut since the season was canceled. While the Honey Hunters joined the ALPB, the league parted with the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros) and Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees), which are now Major League affiliates.
