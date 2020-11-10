Two days after the consolations of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Youth Fall League were contested under unusually chilly temperatures for early November, a quartet of teams from two different age brackets found the setting for the championship games at Regency Furniture Stadium virtually ideal.
In the opening game of the championship twin-bill, the Southern Maryland Senators benefited from a sloppy start to the contest by the BCCC Warriors and cruised to a 12-0 victory over the top seed in five innings on Nov. 4. Southern Maryland scored two unearned runs in the top of the first against BCCC ace Ryan Montulmyr courtesy of three uncharacteristic errors and Senators' southpaw Michael Adamio made those runs stand.
"When he gets in a groove, he's pretty good," Southern Maryland Senators coach Monk Wells, whose team consists primarily of players from Calvert County, said. "Once he got the early lead, he attacked the hitters. We were able to take some walks and take advantage of their mistakes. When you score one or two runs in the first inning, that usually helps."
BCCC Warriors, comprised primarily of players from Charles County who could still play at the 13U level next summer, suffered from a difficult start and the youthful squad never righted ship. Southern Maryland scored two in the first, three in the third and then broke the game open with seven runs in the top of the fifth, while the Warriors went down quietly.
"It definitely wasn't our best game," said BCCC coach James Gregory. "We were a little rusty. But congrats to the Senators. They made the plays and they took advantage of our mistakes. Overall, I was proud of this group. We're a very young team and this was a great experience being able to play in this league on the Blue Crabs home field."
In the last championship game of the tournament, the 16U DC Groundbreakers scored two runs in the home half of the first, added another in the second and eventually upended the 15U Southern Maryland Aces, 10-0, for the 15/16 title. Groundbreakers ace Kydese Queen fanned the first batter he faced then struck out the side in both the second and third innings.
DC Groundbreakers constantly put pressure on Aces southpaw starter Tyler Abell. Amari Allen singled home two runs in the first then Abell walked two batters and hit another and the Groundbreakers scored on a wild pitch. Ceph Christie tripled with one out in the third then scored on an infield single by Andy Rivera that caromed off the third base bag. The Groundbreakers added three more runs on one hit, three walks and a hit batter that inning then ended it with three runs on four walks and a hit batter and a wild pitch in the fourth.
"These guys lay good, sound fundamental baseball," said Groundbreakers coach Marlon Christie. "They have probably played in 16, 17 different states. We have good pitching with Kydese and Marlon. We have a lot of good hitters, including Ceph and Andy and Amari. They played well throughout the whole league."
The Groundbreakers have several Southern Maryland Athletic Conference players on the roster. Queen plays for St. Charles High School, Davey Reynolds plays for Chopticon High and Evan Lesczynski plays for North Point High. The squad also boasts players from Montgomery and Prince George's counties as well as Washington, D.C.