Heading into the final week of regular season games in the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Youth Fall League, several teams are looking to secure a berth in the pair of league championship games.
Among the younger teams in the league, the 13U BCCC Warriors secured a spot in the 13/14 championship contest by downing the 14U Southern Maryland Aces, 11-4, in the first of three games at Regency Furniture Stadium on Oct. 21.
The Warriors received ample production from their lineup, but they needed only one pitcher — Henry Montulmyrto — to get through the contest.
“He’s not the biggest guy on the team by any means, but he’s not afraid to go after any of the hitters no matter how big they are,” BCCC Warriors coach James Gregory said. “Henry is not intimidated by any of the hitters. No matter how tall they are, he thinks he’s looking at them eye-to-eye.”
In the middle game of the tripleheader, the 15U API Athletics scored seven runs in the top of the first inning en route to a 10-4 victory over the 14U Hughesville Hustle.
In a game that was halted well shy of the five innings by the two-hour time limit, the Hustle showed glimpses of promise after falling behind early.
“It’s been great for the kids being able to play here,” Hughesville coach Brad Young said. “Our plan in the spring was to play a lot of tournaments, but that got halted by [the coronavirus pandemic]. We played a few tournaments over the summer and we were hoping to play in the tournament here in September, but that got canceled. It’s been great for the kids to play in this league.”
In the nightcap, the 16U API Athletics topped the 5-Star Mafia, 4-1, in a quick, well-played affair.
API scored a run in the top of the first, added another in the top of the fourth then added two more in the sixth all while holding 5-Star Mafia scoreless until the sixth. The Athletics had several chances to blow the game open in the middle innings but were thwarted in those frames.
“We’re just hoping to come back here next week and play for the championship,” Gregory said of the 13U BCCC Warriors. “It’s been a good experience for the guys. We’re really a very young team. I think most of the guys are 12 and maybe only two or three are actually 13.”
While the Warriors are headed to Tuesday evening’s Blue Crabs Youth Fall League 13/14U championship game and the 16U API Athletics will face the DC Groundbreakers in the 15/16U final, the Hughesville Hustle teams, the Southern Maryland Senators and Southern Maryland Aces will contend for minor spoils in the consolation games.
“For these guys to be able to see their faces and their names on the jumbo tron is a big thrill,” Young said. “And for them to be able to hear their walk-up song each time they bat is an added bonus. It’s like playing in a major league game. It’s really been a great experience for the kids. We still have two tournaments left, weather permitting.”
