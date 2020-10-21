A grand total of 14 teams signed up for the ongoing Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Youth Fall League, but the championship games and consolation games for the two age groups contending for those titles will soon narrow the field of contenders down to a select few.
Last Wednesday evening at Regency Furniture Stadium in a trio of games played one day after another three games had been postponed by weekend rains provided by the remnants of Hurricane Delta, the six teams competing all began their final push for the postseason. The coaches and players from those perspective squads looked forward to the Oct. 26-29 contests.
“Our hope is to play for the championship,” said 13U BCCC Warriors coach James Gregory, whose team upended the Hughesville Hustle, 10-1, in the first game last week, on Oct. 14. “We have 13 guys on the team and they all to get bat each game. It’s better than having them sit and watch. They’re a great group of guys. This team has a lot of comeraderie.”
Then in the second game last week, Gambrills hurler Braden Robinson was staked to a 10 lead in the bottom of the third inning then shut down the Southern Maryland Senators. Robinson struck out the side in each of the first two innings, fanned two more in the third and Gambrills coasted to a 10-0 victory in four innings.
“It’s been a good experience for my kids,” said Southern Maryland Senators 13U coach Chip Sweeney. “Most of my kids are actually 12 and playing up. We faced two really good pitchers. My first pitcher [Gavin Sherman] was good, but our plan tonight was to use several pitchers. Our second pitcher struggled a little bit with his footing, but we faced a really good team.”
Robinson was literally un-hittable for three innings for Gambrills, fanning eight of the 11 batters he faced, yielding two walks and catching a pop-up. His lineup gave him ample support, getting three runs in the bottom of the first then seven more in the second. Senators’ reliever Kam Knott walked two batters and hit three others before being lifted for Austin Harding, who promptly hit the first batter he faced.
Then in the nightcap on Oct. 14 in a clash of two of the older teams in the league, the 16U DC Groundbreakers turned aside API Academy, 7-0. The Groundbreakers broke the scoreless deadlock in the top of the third inning, getting three unearned runs courtesy of two hits and three API Academy errors. That would prove to be enough support for Groundbreakers pitcher Kydese Queen who tossed four scoreless innings.
Queen fanned three batters in the first, another in the second and then three more in the home half of the third after being to a 3-0 lead. API had two runners aboard with two outs in the bottom of the first, but Queen fanned Owen Mitchell looking to end that threat. API never had more than one batter reach in the remaining frames that Queen tossed during his four scoreless innings.
Even after Queen exited the mound, the Groundbreakers were able to add to their advantage in the sixth, getting two runs on two hits and a walk against API reliever Thor Hildebrand. Groundbreakers’ reliever Rahsaan Mack was equally effective as Queen, tossing two scoreless frames to earn the save.
Monday and Tuesday of this week had been set aside as makeup dates for games that were postponed by inclement weather, then three consolation games were scheduled to take place on Wednesday and the 13- to 14-year-old championship game was scheduled for Thursday evening, followed by the 15-16-year-old title contest.
