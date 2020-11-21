On a chilly, windy night in which winter seemed to make a premature arrival, a handful of local baseball teams contested the consolation round of the Southern Maryland Crabs Fall Youth League on a recent Monday evening at Regency Furniture Stadium.
Following a weekend highlighted by a bright, full moon, steady rains and the arrival of strong wind gusts to correspond with Halloween, those players and coaches from the various Southern Maryland teams that arrived Nov. 9 for competition were poised to face the elements and one another. At least by the first pitch for the first of three games, the winds had diminished but chilly air persisted.
In the opening contest of the trio, the 13U Calvert Tide upended the 90 Bulldogs, 8-2 to claim seventh overall. Calvert scored five runs in the first, added three more in the second and held the Bulldogs scoreless until the top of the fifth. The Tide players hail from Huntingtown, Prince Frederick and Lusby, and coach Chris Cadden is also a local product.
“This was great being able to play on a professional field,” said Cadden, a 2000 St. Mary’s Ryken High School graduate who works full-time at Andrews Air Force Base. “It was a great experience for the kids being able to get out here and play and hear their walk-up music. It was a lot of fun.”
In the middle game involving a pair of local squads, the 13U SOMD Senators and 14U Hughesville Hustle played to a 9-9 tie in a wild affair.
Hughesville broke a 2-2 deadlock by scoring seven runs in the top of the fifth inning for a seemingly commanding 9-2 lead. But the Senators launched an improbable rally of their own and scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to force the deadlock.
Then in the genuine nightcap, the 15U SOMD Aces defeated the 14U SOMD Aces, 6-3. Gambrills had initially been slated to compete in the third game but the Anne Arundel County team backed out due to the cold temperatures. Players and coaches may have constantly changed throughout the fall league, but Larry Hull and Marc Limburg worked every game of the league schedule and through the tournament.
