Chet Bowling’s two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh helped La Plata to a stunning 8-7 win over Sparrows Point of Baltimore County in the Class 2A state baseball championships held Friday night at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
The top-seeded Warriors (17-1) trailed 3-0, 5-0 and 7-1, but Robbie Shelton’s three-run triple in the sixth jumpstarted the comeback.
Jacob Pahel and Shelton each drew bases-loaded walks in the seventh, but Alex Borjes struck out and La Plata was down to its final out. But Bowling bounced an 0-2 fastball from Pointers’ reliever Adam Hamilton up the middle to score two runs and set off a wild celebration.
The championship was the fourth overall for the Warriors, with three of them coming over the last five years.
Shelton was 2 for 3 with a double, triple and four runs batted in, Borges had three hits and Rico Cuevas reached base four times.
Wayne Brooks had four hits for the Pointers (11-3), Ryan Mitchell had three and three other players each had two.
Second-seeded Sparrows Point, which won their only state championship in 1979, have been to the state tournament a total of 10 times, most recently as a semifinalist in 2018.