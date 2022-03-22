After spending her first two school years at Northern High School where she played a key role on the school's field hockey and girls' lacrosse teams, The Calverton School sophomore Brooke Boyd and genuine ex-Patriot will certainly be a force for the Cougars this spring.
Boyd, who opted to reclassify for both academic and athletic reasons after she transferred from Northern to Calverton while sporting a stellar 4.2 GPA, scored seven goals and was knocked down five times last Tuesday afternoon when the Cougars and La Plata played to a 10-10 draw in a non-conference scrimmage. Boyd had the ball in her stick and was driving toward the potential game-winner when the final whistle sounded.
"It was definitely an adjustment coming to a new school and playing with a new group of girls," Boyd said after last Tuesday's scrimmage. "I had been used to playing with those girls at Northern in high school and on my club team, Uproar, so now it's all about getting used to playing with new girls and learning what they can do and how we can work together to get better. I think our main goal is to just keep improving every week."
As a freshman and a sophomore with the Northern field hockey and girls lacrosse teams, Boyd established herself as one of the best players in SMAC, and the Patriots appeared on the cusp of winning region and state titles in both sports. But Boyd transferred to Calverton last fall and played soccer since the private school does not offer field hockey, but looked right at home wielding a lacrosse stick last week against La Plata.
"We have a couple of girls [Emily Ransom and Sophia Lennon] that have played lacrosse here for several years, but we also have some girls that are new to the sport," Boyd said. "The challenge is bringing everyone up together. I think we're going to do well. We get to play 14-15 games and it would be nice to score [100 goals], but I don't want the focus always on me. I want to help everyone get better and help us win games."
Boyd, who plays club lacrosse for Uproar, which has also included former Northern teammates Mackenzie Blackwell and Eliza Cochran and Leonardtown senior Promise Morgan, admits she needed the extra school year to feel more acclimated to high school and help her enhance her resume for college athletically as well.
"I felt like I really missed a whole year of school because of COVID," said Boyd, who is repeating her sophomore year this school year. "Being able to reclassify and get another year of high school and playing is definitely going to help me. I don't have to think about college for another year. I am still getting adjusted to the class schedule here, but I love playing on this new turf field. I really think the extra year is going to help me academically as well as athletically."