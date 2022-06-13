Calverton School sophomore Brooke Boyd heads up field in the waning seconds of a girls lacrosse scrimmage against La Plata. Boyd scored seven goals as the two teams played to a 10-10 draw as the whistle sounded before the former Northern player could break the deadlock.
Mackenzie Blackwell, Eliza Cochran and Brooke Boyd were teammates on the Northern High School girls lacrosse team for two seasons. Boyd, however, transferred to the Calverton School last fall and scored 129 goals for the Cougars this past spring while Blackwell and Cochran both completed their senior seasons with the Patriots and both are headed to Eastern Michigan University for women's lacrosse this fall.
Calverton School sophomore Brooke Boyd heads up field in the waning seconds of a girls lacrosse scrimmage against La Plata. Boyd scored seven goals as the two teams played to a 10-10 draw as the whistle sounded before the former Northern player could break the deadlock.
Staff photo by Ted Black
After transferring from Northern High School after two years to the Calverton School where she reclassified to a sophomore to focus as much on academics as athletics, Brooke Boyd certainly made her presence known in her first season in the Capital Area Lacrosse League.
Boyd was the standout for a Calverton squad that went 8-4-2, scoring 129 goals and adding 42 assists. Boyd, who scored 14 goals in one game this season and averaged 9.2 goals per game for the Cougars, was named to the All-CALL first team in her first season in the league. She will have two more seasons at Calverton to enhance her academics and statistics.
"I really enjoyed my first year at the school and one the lacrosse team," said Boyd, who maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout the year and also played girls' soccer last fall for Calverton. "I thought the academics were a lot more advanced and more challenging. I really enjoyed being on the girls' lacrosse team. A lot of the girls were new to lacrosse or to playing varsity, but they really worked hard and we played well together."
One year earlier Boyd had been part of a youthful Northern squad that reached the 3A South Region finals before suffering a narrow setback to a senior-laden Huntingtown squad. While Boyd had taken her talented to Calverton for the 2022 spring season, Northern emerged with the SMAC and 3A South Region crowns before eventually falling to Marriotts Ridge in the 3A State semifinals.
"I stayed in touch with a lot of those Northern girls throughout the season," Boyd said. "i was definitely rooting for them to win SMAC and go all the way to states. I still have a lot of good friends there and I miss playing with Mackenzie [Blackwell] and Eliza [Cochran] and Sophie [Hubbard]. I was glad they had a very good season."
With two more years ahead of her at Calverton — Boyd had reclassified to remain a sophomore for the 2021-2022 school year — the talented Cougar returnee is already looking to several showcase tournaments this summer and the chance to help Calverton potentially attain a Capital Area Lacrosse League championship in 2023.
"I'm going to have a busy summer with tournaments almost every weekend through July," Boyd said. "I'm looking forward to playing with a lot of those club girls and being able to improve on every facet of my game. I will probably skip soccer and run cross country in the fall to stay in shape, but I am already looking forward to seeing what we can do next spring at Calverton."