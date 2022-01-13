Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Boys basketball schedule
Friday, Jan. 14
Northern at Huntingtown, 6:30 p.m.
Lackey at La Plata, 6:30 p.m.
Calvert at North Point, 6:30 p.m.
McDonough at Patuxent, 6:30 p.m.
Leonardtown at Thomas Stone, 6:30 p.m.
Chopticon at St. Charles, 6:30 p.m.
Great Mills at Westlake, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Largo at Thomas Stone, 3 p.m.
St. Mary’s Ryken vs. Centreville at Evergreen Christian Academy, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Bishop Ireton at St. Mary’s Ryken, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Great Mills at Calvert, 6:30 p.m.
La Plata at Chopticon, 6:30 p.m.
McDonough at Leonardtown, 6:30 p.m.
North Point at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Lackey at Patuxent, 6:30 p.m.
Westlake at Thomas Stone, 6:30 p.m.
Huntingtown at St. Charles, 6:30 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.