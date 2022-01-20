Boys Basketball schedule

Friday, Jan. 21

Leonardtown at Chopticon, 4:30 p.m.

La Plata at North Point, 6:30 p.m.

Huntingtown at Patuxent, 6:30 p.m.

Northern at Thomas Stone, 6:30 p.m.

Lackey at Westlake, 6:30 p.m.

St. Charles at Great Mills, 6:30 p.m.

Calvert at McDonough, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 24

Patuxent at Chopticon, 6:30 p.m.

Southern at Lackey, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Chopticon at Calvert, 6:30 p.m.

Thomas Stone at Huntingtown, 6:30 p.m.

Great Mills at McDonough, 6:30 p.m.

Lackey at North Point, 6:30 p.m.

Westlake at Patuxent, 6:30 p.m.

Leonardtown at St. Charles, 6:30 p.m.

La Plata at Westlake, 6:30 p.m.