Boys basketball schedule
Friday, Jan. 28
Westlake at Chopticon, 6:30 p.m.
Leonardtown at Huntingtown, 6:30 p.m.
Calvert at Lackey, 6:30 p.m.
Northern at McDonough, 6:30 p.m.
Patuxent at North Point, 6:30 p.m.
St. Charles at Thomas Stone, 6:30 p.m.
La Plata at Great Mills, 6:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s Ryken at Bishop McNamara, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 31
Chopticon at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Huntingtown at McDonough, 6:30 p.m.
Thomas Stone at Calvert, 6:30 p.m.
Great Mills at Westlake, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Westlake at Calvert, 6:30 p.m.
Great Mills at Huntingtown, 6:30 p.m.
Chopticon at Lackey, 6:30 p.m.
Thomas Stone at McDonough, 6:30 p.m.
Leonardtown at North Point, 6:30 p.m.
St. Charles at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
La Plata at Patuxent, 6:30 p.m.
