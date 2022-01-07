Friday, Jan. 7

Huntingtown at Calvert, 6:30 p.m.

Northern at Chopticon, 6:30 p.m. (canceled/postponed)

St. Charles at Lackey, 6:30 p.m. (canceled/postponed)

Great Mills at Leonardtown, 6:30 p.m. (canceled/postponed)

La Plata at McDonough, 6:30 p.m. (canceled/postponed)

Westlake at North Point, 6:30 p.m. (canceled/postponed)

Patuxent at Thomas Stone, 6:30 p.m. (canceled/postponed)

Saturday, Jan. 8

Showcase event at Show Place Arena featuring multiple teams (canceled)

Monday, Jan. 10

North Point at La Plata, 6:30 p.m.

Northern at Westlake, 6:30 p.m.

Patuxent at St. Charles, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Thomas Stone at Calvert, 6:30 p.m.

Huntingtown at La Plata, 6:30 p.m.

Lackey at Leonardtown, 6:30 p.m.

Great Mills at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Chopticon at Patuxent, 6:30 p.m.

North Point at St. Charles, 6:30 p.m.

McDonough at Westlake, 6:30 p.m.