Boys basketball schedule
Friday, Dec. 17
St. Mary’s Ryken vs. St. James at Bullis School, 3 p.m.
Northern at Calvert, 6:30 p.m.
Great Mills at Chopticon, 6:30 p.m.
Patuxent at Huntingtown, 6:30 p.m.
Kings Christian Academy at Leonardtown, 6:30 p.m.
Thomas Stone at St. Charles, 6:30 p.m.
North Point at Westlake, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Fairfax vs. Westlake at North Point, 12:30 p.m.
Great Mills at Southern Garrett, 4:30 p.m.
Gwynn Park vs. St. Charles at North Point, 5 p.m.
Dr. Henry Wise at North Point, 8 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 20
Patuxent at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Huntingtown at McDonough, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
McDonough at North Point, 6:30 p.m.
Bard at St. Mary’s Ryken, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Crossland at Lackey, 5:30 p.m.
