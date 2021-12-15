Boys basketball schedule

Friday, Dec. 17

St. Mary’s Ryken vs. St. James at Bullis School, 3 p.m.

Northern at Calvert, 6:30 p.m.

Great Mills at Chopticon, 6:30 p.m.

Patuxent at Huntingtown, 6:30 p.m.

Kings Christian Academy at Leonardtown, 6:30 p.m.

Thomas Stone at St. Charles, 6:30 p.m.

North Point at Westlake, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Fairfax vs. Westlake at North Point, 12:30 p.m.

Great Mills at Southern Garrett, 4:30 p.m.

Gwynn Park vs. St. Charles at North Point, 5 p.m.

Dr. Henry Wise at North Point, 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20

Patuxent at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Huntingtown at McDonough, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

McDonough at North Point, 6:30 p.m.

Bard at St. Mary’s Ryken, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Crossland at Lackey, 5:30 p.m.