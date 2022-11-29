Boys basketball schedule
Monday, Dec. 5
Chopticon at Calvert, 6:30 p.m.
Northern at Patuxent, 6:30 p.m.
North Point at St. Charles, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Great Mills at Severna Park, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
La Plata at Thomas Stone, 5:30 p.m.
Patuxent at Calvert, 6:30 p.m.
Chopticon at Huntingtown, 6:30 p.m.
Arundel at Great Mills, 6:30 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.