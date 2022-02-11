Boys basketball schedule

Friday, Feb. 11

La Plata at Northern, 6 p.m.

Thomas Stone at Chopticon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntingtown at Lackey, 6:30 p.m.

Calvert at Leonardtown, 6:30 p.m.

Patuxent at Westlake, 6:30 p.m.

North Point at Great Mills, 6:30 p.m.

McDonough at St. Charles, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

Arundel at Calvert, 6:30 p.m.

Western STES at Huntingtown, 6:30 p.m.

Patuxent at Thomas Stone, 6:30 p.m.

La Plata at Great Mills, 6:30 p.m.

Leonardtown at McDonough, 6:30 p.m.

Northern at Westlake, 6:30 p.m.

North Point at St. Charles, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Patuxent at Calvert, 6:30 p.m.

Chopticon at Huntingtown, 6:30 p.m.

St. Charles at La Plata, 6:30 p.m.

Northern at Lackey, 6:30 p.m.

Westlake at Leonardtown, 6:30 p.m.

Thomas Stone at Great Mills, 6:30 p.m.

North Point at McDonough, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

North Point at Chopticon, 6:30 p.m.

Leonardtown at La Plata, 6:30 p.m.

