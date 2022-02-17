Boys basketball schedule

Friday, Feb. 18

Calvert at Northern, 6 p.m.

McDonough at Huntingtown, 6:30 p.m.

Thomas Stone at Lackey, 6:30 p.m.

Patuxent at Great Mills, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 21

Leonardtown at Great Mills, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Calvert at Lackey, 7 p.m.

St. Charles at Thomas Stone, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys basketball championship at St. Charles, 5 p.m.